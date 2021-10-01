Six movies on ageing dilemmas

It was the International Day of Older Persons on October 1, observed to raise awareness about elder abuse, and also appreciate the contributions made by them. Metrolife puts together a few movies that revolves around the older folk.

Piku

It is a 2015 Hindi film directed by Shoojit Sircar, and starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Irrfan

Khan. At the heart of this movie is a road trip to Kolkata, which brings Piku, played by Deepika, closer to her father, Bhaskor Banerjee, essayed by Amitabh. Bhaskor is a fussy and irritable elderly man.

He fights over trivial issues. He suffers from constipation and holds that as the reason for all the misery in his life.

Godhi Banna

Sadharana Mykattu

This is a 2016 Kannada film, written and directed by Hemanth Rao. It’s about Venkob Rao, a middle-aged man played by Anant Nag. He suffers from Alzheimer’s and he goes missing. Worried about his father’s disappearance, Venkob’s son Shiva, played by Rakshit Shetty, goes on a hunt to find him. The film revolves around the anticipation of getting his father back home safely.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

It is a 2008 American film directed by David Fincher. This movie is about Benjamin Button, played by Brad Pitt. He has an unusual and rare ailment that he was born with which causes him to age in reverse. On the other end is Daisy, the love of his life played by Cate Blanchett. Their love story is the main plot of the film as Daisy grows older ages and Benjamin becomes younger.

Age-Old Friends

This 1989 film was directed by Allan Kroeker. It starred Hume Cronyn, who plays the role of John Cooper, a resident of the nursing home. His body condition is deteriorating but his mental health is good. His friend Michael Aylott (played by Vincent Gardenia) is experiencing just the opposite.

The movie is about how they cope with their respective problems and make their life worthwhile in this ‘strict’ nursing room.

Saaransh

The 1984 Hindi movie, directed by Mahesh Bhatt, is about an elderly Maharashtrian couple who is trying to overcome the death of their only son, who was killed in a mugging incident in New York. He was the only source of income for this couple, and after the loss of their son, they lose all the will to live. Anupam Kher plays the father, and Rohini Hattangadi plays the role of the mother. The film show hows the couple finds the courage to move on from their grief and embrace their new reality.

The Father

This is a 2020 film co-written and directed by Florian Zeller. Anthony, played by Anthony Hopkins, suffers from dementia and is confused about what is happening around him. He is unable to understand the reality of his life. This movie is about how Anthony grapples with old age and dementia.