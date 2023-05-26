Six upbeat and romantic songs for the rainy season

The monsoon season has held significant importance in the entertainment sector globally. Whether the gloomy day makes you reminisce about the past or long for a better future, Metrolife brings you a list of songs perfect for Bengaluru’s current weather.

Megha Banthu Megha (Kannada)

By Dr Rajkumar

Released in 1992, this melody is from the movie ‘Mannina Doni’. It was sung by Dr Rajkumar, while the music and lyrics are by Hamsalekha. The romantic song is bound to evoke a sense of nostalgia. It features actors Ambarish and Sudharani, depicting a happy couple, partaking in their wedding festivities.

Adada Mazhaida (Tamil)

By Rahul Nambiar and Saindhavi

This song from the movie ‘Paiya’ is an upbeat number. Released in 2010, its throbbing beats and vivid Tamil vocals create a joyful tune, that will make you want to dance in the rain.

Pavizha Mazha (Malayalam)

By KS Harisankar and PS Jayhari

This melancholic song is from ‘Athiran’, a Malayalam psychological thriller featuring Fahadh Faasil and Sai Pallavi. The soothing tune provokes feelings of desire, making a lasting impression on the listener with its emotional depth.

Barso Re (Hindi)

By Shreya Ghoshal and Uday Mazumdar

One of the songs most commonly associated with rain, this song from ‘Guru’ is a joyful and charming tune that celebrates the arrival of the rainy season. Teamed with A R Rahman’s composition and Shreya Ghoshal’s vocals, the music video brings to life the joys of monsoon. The music video features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

Mungaru Male (Kannada)

By Sonu Nigam

This classic has been a fan favourite ever since it released in 2006. Featuring Ganesh and Pooja Gandhi, the song has swoonworthy lyrics. The lyrics are by Yogaraj Bhat and poetically describe the first monsoon rain.

Rain (English)

By The Beatles

The track, Rain, by one of the most iconic British rock bands, The Beatles, was released in 1966. John Lennon, who wrote the song, once said that it’s inspired by people’s obsession with weather. It is considered to be evocative of Indian classical music due to its droning harmony and the use of gamaka (a vocal technique used in Indian classical music) by Lennon.