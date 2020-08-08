Slash influenced me to pick up the guitar: Tamish

Tamish Pulappadi is a 17-year-old Bengaluru-based guitarist and singer. He is a member of an international guitar group ‘The Brotherhood of the Guitar’ which was started by rock band photographer Robert Knight.

How did you know that you wanted to be a musician?

My journey with music started when I was eight years old. I was inspired by Slash; he influenced me to pick up the guitar. I started singing more recently and have begun to accompany it with the guitar. But I have always known that singing has been my passion.

How do you balance your academics and your music?

I have been balancing both pretty well so far. The school has also helped me when it comes to my music. I am in the eleventh grade; going forward with my education would definitely be difficult. Let’s see how it goes.

What was your reaction when you found that your talent was gaining recognition?

It was unbelievable. When I started, I did it for the pure love of music. All of this has been a by-product of doing what I love. It feels incredibly amazing to have gained recognition from people such as the Bollywood music producer Ram Sampath, who had commented on my Facebook post.

All this motivates me to keep learning and to grow as a musician.

What are you working on currently?

I have released my EP ‘Reflections’ which I wanted to finish before I turned 16. I have a few more songs that I wish to release as singles. I am also working on singing in the pop/rock genre.

What are your plans for the future?

Music is my number one passion, but I also want to focus on my studies. I want to balance the two. I want to pursue engineering simultaneously.