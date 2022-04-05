Solo exhibition on nature

Artist Asha Vivek presents ‘Blend of Nature’, a solo art exhibition at Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.

The artist has been practising the art form of oil painting for over 15 years. “With this particular exhibition I aim to bring a piece of nature into people’s homes,” Asha tells Metrolife. Following ‘The Woods’ and ‘Belaku’, this will be Asha’s third solo exhibition. The exhibition will feature 30 oil paintings showcasing contemporary destinations across the world, while simultaneously evoking a sense of nostalgia.

“Usually I only focus on landscapes but this time I’ve tried my hand at cityscapes. As an avid traveller, I used some of the pictures I had taken on my travels and also had people send me pictures from their travels. It was a new experience trying to bring them to life,” she adds. Asha also has been teaching art for the past 12 years.

The show will be on from April 8 to 10, 10.30 am to 7.30 pm, at Gallery 1, Karnataka Chitakala Parishath.