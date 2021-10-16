Some foods that help in PCOS management

Chicken noodle soup

This dish is not only comforting but also contains anti-inflammatory ingredients, which will take care of your immune system and gut health.

Ingredients

1 tsp olive oil

1 large yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 1/2 pounds bone in chicken thighs or breasts

2 cups celery, sliced

2 cups carrots, peeled and sliced

1 tbsp fresh thyme leaves, roughly chopped

12 cups chicken broth (or chicken bone broth)

2 bay leaves

1/2 tsp turmeric

2 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp salt

1/2 tsp black pepper

8 ounces egg noodles

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

Method

Heat olive oil in the instant pot for 1-2 minutes, then add the diced onion. Saute, stirring frequently, for 3-5 minutes or until onion is soft and translucent.

Add the minced garlic and saute for another 1-2 minutes until the garlic is fragrant. Later, add the chicken thighs, celery, carrots, thyme, chicken broth, bay leaves, turmeric, lemon juice, salt and pepper to the pot. Stir well, close the lid and allow it to cook until the chicken is completely tender.

Once done, remove the chicken thighs and place it on a cutting board to shred.

Once you remove the chicken, saute the ingredients in the pot again. Allow the soup to come to a boil then add the egg noodles. Cook, stirring occasionally, for about 5-7 minutes or until the pasta is al dente.

While the pasta is cooking, shred the chicken by discarding the bones ,if found any.

When the noodles are cooked, add the chicken back to the soup and stir.

Lastly, add chopped parsley on top and enjoy while it is hot.

Lettuce wrap with grilled chicken and mixed greens

This dish is packed with all the essential proteins to keep you going through the day and women with PCOS will find value in it.

Ingredients

For the grilled chicken:

1 1/2 tsp lemon zest

1/2 tsp ground black pepper

1 1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp dried oregano

1 tsp dried thyme

4 garlic cloves, minced

6 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

1 3/4 chicken breasts, skinless and boneless

For the mixed greens salad:

1 red bell pepper, sliced

1/4 cup sweetened dried cranberries

1 pound mixed salad greens

4 ounces pecans

Method

For the marination sauce, take all the grilled chicken ingredients and combine them.

Prep the chicken by letting it sit in the marinade for a few hours to infuse the flavour. Then, cook it. If you’re using a grill, the chicken needs 3 minutes per side.

Place the chicken in butter lettuce leaves.

Add the chicken and other desired ingredients such as peppers or hummus.

Put your salad in a bowl, add the dressing and serve.

Cauliflower stuffing

The keto cauliflower stuffing is low on carbs and can be put together in less than an hour.

Ingredients

2 large cauliflowers

2 small carrots

4 sticks celery

9 brown mushrooms

2 cloves garlic

1/2 onion

420gm ground chicken

1/4 cup parsley, chopped

1 tbsp thyme, chopped

1 tbsp sage, chopped

4 tbsp butter or ghee

1 cup chicken bone broth or vegetable broth

1-2 tsp salt

1 tsp pepper

Method

In a large pot, add and melt butter Add onions, carrots, celery and garlic to the pot and cook on low heat for about 15 minutes, or until the onions start to caramelise.

At this point, the carrots should become somewhat soft.

Add the ground chicken and break it into tinier chunks while cooking — you don’t want to have large chunks of meat inside your stuffing.

Add the mushrooms and spices and cook for a couple more minutes until the mushrooms are soft.

Add the cauliflower florets and cook for 3 minutes. Add the chicken bone broth, cover your pot with a lid and allow it to steam for another 3 minutes.

Uncover the pot, and continue cooking for 5-10 minutes until the chicken broth has completely evaporated. This is important as you don’t want a soggy cauliflower stuffing.

When the broth has evaporated, your cauliflower stuffing is ready to serve.

