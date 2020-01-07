‘Song by a solo female artiste is a show of girl power’

Singer and performer Akasa Singh of ‘Kheech Meri Photo’ fame started her musical career through reality shows and has collaborated with Ricky Martin for a single too. She made the world sit up and take notice with pop singles like ‘Thug Ranjha’ (it has crossed 44 million views and was the most viewed Indian video worldwide on YouTube in 2018) and ‘Naagin’ (a peppy number in which she collaborated with Aastha Gill). Incidently, Deepika Padukone danced with Laxmi Agarwal to ‘Naagin’ when she made her TikTok debut recently.

In a chat with Metrolife, Akasa talks about her journey so far.

Your independent songs seem to be all about girl power. Do you think there is a scarcity of such songs in the Indian pop scene?

I have a positive outlook on this now. This industry, in general, has been male dominated for years but that’s changing since last year. I think specially after ‘Thug Ranjha’, there have been at least three more songs that showed a girl as a strong and independent individual. Of course three is less and there should definitely be a lot more. But, as we speak, many female artistes are coming up with singles; and I feel like a song by a solo female artist is in itself a show of girl power, irrespective of the topic the song touches upon.

Why do you think collaborations between female artistes are less common?

I’m not sure where this stems from. Maybe because of the so-called ‘female artiste rivalry’ in the past, but that’s definitely changed. Now you see women supporting each other so much more.

I’m so glad Astha and I set the trend in India with ‘Naagin’. Both of us are big Beyonce fans and we had a dream to do something like ‘Beautiful Liar’, which is a collaboration between Beyonce and Shakira, two global pop icons. We felt it would be too cool and that’s how ‘Naagin’ happened.

Jamaican-American electronic dance music trio Major Lazer played ‘Naagin’ in their set during a concert in Mauritius. What was your first reaction when you heard that?

I freaked out. They were in touch with Aastha before their set as they had heard the song and were quite intrigued with it. I spoke to Walshy thereafter and he complimented the track and sent me videos of them playing it twice again at other concerts. I’m guessing they got a fabulous audience reception to it.

How did the pop debut with Ricky Martin happen?

The collaboration happened when I got signed on with Sony Music three years back. Ricky Martin was part of Sony Music International and was doing a song with them. They were looking for an Indian voice for the English version of the song Vente Pa Ca. My team sent my vocals and he loved it and we completed the song. It meant a lot to be validated by an artiste of that calibre and the global exposure at an early stage of my career was great.

A learning from the musical industry...

Never be too upset if something doesn’t work out. Learn to get over it quickly and bounce back.

There are many artistes out there, struggling to make their voice heard in the clutter of the Internet. Any tips for them?

Perseverance is the name of the game. Connect with your audience with authenticity and passion. Even though we are living in the digital age, old school will always make a mark.

If not music, what would you have been doing?

Probably acting, that’s what I started with. Music is my love but acting has always been a passion.

Three things about you no one knows...

I’m the messiest person ever, I am a spontaneous mimic and I’m a big softie who can easily break down in the cinema hall.