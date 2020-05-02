Spike in video gaming during quarantine season

In the past month, there has been a noticeable increase in video gaming. As everyone tries different things to keep themselves occupied and relaxed, video games have an indispensable part of the lives of adolescents and young adults.

Action, adventure, war, sports and strategy, are the most popular game types. With numerous options to choose from and the availability of easily accessible electronic media, young people are increasingly involved in them now.

Dharani Mahalingam, counselling psychologist, says, “Gaming has a significant effect on young minds, both positive and negative.” She adds that it keeps them occupied and is effective in combating anxiety and depression.

“In fact, WHO recommends playing video games during social distancing to keep people mentally healthy. Youngsters who play video games have enhanced self-esteem and a strong sense of social identity,” she explains.

Since people have been cut off from sports and outdoor games, most youngsters are relying on virtual sporting games to release pent up energy.

Twelve-year-old Nesara Athani says that he has been playing sports, survival and story-themed games because he finds them engaging.

“Earlier, I used to play video games for half an hour a day but now, I have been playing games for around two hours every day. It keeps me entertained and busy,” he says. Nesara explains that he takes breaks in between to read storybooks and practices cricket.

People who give more priority to gaming have chances of developing the ‘Gaming disorder’, a phenomenon included in the International Classification of Diseases 11 by WHO in 2019.

Dharani notes, “Some of these games also bring money into the picture and this can lead to addictive tendencies, similar to gambling. The addiction stems from incentives presented by the game which reinforces addictive behaviour that suppresses the basic needs of the body.”

She adds that excessive gaming can also affect the visual, respiratory, muscular and circulatory systems of our bodies. “Disruptions in sleep patterns cause a significant deficit in sustained attention and motor coordination. As long as gaming does not affect your everyday activities, regulated gaming is okay,” Dharani adds.

Video games have major mental health implications, but they can also help develop certain important skills.

“Specific games like Minecraft have sparked curiosity in my son and improved his mind and body coordination,” says Shalini Deshpande, Nesara’s mother.

“Video gaming does have its downsides. He behaves impatiently after long hours of gaming and tries to justify defying the time set for gaming activities. That’s when I feel it necessary to intervene and help him understand the consequences of it,” she adds.

Teenagers Aditi and Aditya are of the opinion that being able to relate to the characters in the game makes them feel more in control and responsible. “Completing a task after overcoming hurdles in the game is encouraging,” they say.

Their mother, however, is of the opinion that video games inhibit physical activity, causing lethargy. “They have been finding it hard to concentrate on their online classes due to long hours of gaming,” she shares.

How to monitor gaming habits

Set a fixed number of hours for gaming. Don’t exceed it.

Maintain a manual record to keep track of time.

Take small breaks in between sessions.

Gaming for more than two hours at a time should be avoided.

Find a physical hobby to pursue along with video gaming.

Rest your eyes.

Pros

Improves self-esteem.

Helps combat anxiety and depression when played in moderation.

Improves problem solving and logical thinking.

Improves brain and body coordination.

Can create a strong sense of social identity.

Cons

May lead to violent behaviour.

Compulsive gaming can cause depression.

Impaired time management.

Visual impairment.

Prolonged sessions can lead to poor sustained attention.