Stars aim higher for 2021

Who said resolutions are a thing of the past? With 2021 here Sandalwood’s young stars have plans to make the year productive, both, on the personal and professional front.

While some want to explore their craft and become better performers, others want to be self-reliant and explore new things.

Work on inner peace

National award-winning actor Vijay Raghavendra, wants to give himself ‘a new direction’. “I want to work on myself as well as direct a new project. Every year, I focus on bettering myself,” he says.

Vijay says, he “doesn’t want to lose his inner peace” as it was kept everyone sane during 2020. “It will play a crucial role, this year too. Knowing what is to be prioritised is most important,” he says.

Learn new things

‘Bheemasena Nalamaharaja’ fame Aravinnd Iyer’s first priority is to stay fit throughout the year, “considering last year was a big holiday”.

He also will be working towards directing a film.

A new year means trying new things for many. “I’ve tried surfing and now I want to learn skateboarding,” says the actor.

Exploring Bengaluru

Radhika Narayan plans to explore the city she lives in.

She says, “I always use Google maps every single time I drive or head out. This year I would like to leave home early, get lost and discover Bengaluru and its many nooks and corners.”

Working harder and pursuing dance again, are her other resolutions. “Dance is my first love. Somehow, I haven’t been able to dedicate enough time to it, but I definitely plan to this year,” she says.

Giving back to the society is also another goal, she adds.

Bettering acting skills

Roopa Rayappa, who impressed many with her appearance in ‘KGF’, says she plans to get back to theatre, write and perform a solo piece.

“I also plan to explore other art forms and storytelling techniques like Yakshagana, Theru Koothu and Harikatha, which will help improve my skills as an actor,” she says.

Roopa plans to do extensive research and attend workshops to better her writing skills. “To inch towards my dreams of filmmaking, I plan to join agencies which will hire me,” she says.

Apart from improving her craft, Roopa also wants to be self-reliant and perfect her makeup skills. “This way I won’t have to rely on or wait for someone else to get me ready,” she adds.

New hobbies

Actor Praveen Tej, who was last seen in ‘Mundina Nildana’, plans to focus more on movie projects and himself.

“Every day, I want to wake up early in the morning and meditate, and end the day by reading a book,” she says.

He also wants to take a deeper interest in gardening, a hobby he picked up during the lockdown. “Plants bring a lot of joy and life to any place,” he says.

Praveen also wants to get a pet.