Stars spread awareness, positive messages

Sandalwood has been hit badly with the lockdown with several movies and film shoots being postponed. In these dark times, several members of the fraternity are trying to keep their fans’ spirits up by using social media.

Spreading positivity

Adhvithi Shetty, Actress

The ‘Mr and Mrs Ramachari’ fame actress has been constantly updating her Instagram profile with photographs and videos and interacting with her fans. Apart from asking her fans to stay positive, she has been using the space creating awareness about the plight of the less fortunate and requesting followers to donate food.

A recent post says: “Stay at home. Stay safe. Feed animals. Help people who are in Need. Let’s stay safe.”

Fun during quarantine

Diganth Manchale, Actor

Sandalwood’s own ‘doodh peda’ has been proactive on social media lately and has been asking people to help daily wage workers of the Kannada television and film industry.

One of his latest posts on Instagram shows him behind a gate, as if behind bars. It was captioned: “Missing the homies #quarentinedays”, to which wife and actress Aindrita Ray commented: “All for the good”.

Penning down her thoughts

Hariprriya, Actress

Hariprriya has kept her social media alive with happy posts. A few days ago, she announced that she has decided to explore the writer in her and has started a blog, babeknows.com.

Her post read: “Guys here I am, showcasing another passion of mine - Writing!!! I’m thrilled to announce my blog babeknows.com. Don’t forget to read the “About” and find out why I took to writing! Hope you all enjoy my write ups !! Link in Bio”

She has written about makeup and beauty and finding joy in simple things during the lockdown, among other topics.

‘Stay safe and healthy’

Puneeth Rajkumar, Actor, playback singer, and producer

Puneeth informed his fans on social media a few weeks ago that no grand celebrations would be held for his birthday this year at his residence. He was lauded for the announcement by his fans and the industry alike.

Further on Ugadi, he posted that everyone should be alert and stay at their homes for the festival and give priority to cleanliness and staying safe.

21-day lockdown goals

Radhika Narayan, Actress

The ‘Mundina Nildana’ actress has been posting positive messages and personal goals for the 21-day lockdown. From practicing yoga to lunch dates with family, she is keeping herself busy and encouraging others to do the same.

Her latest post shows her posing with a book. She posted: “#21dayCountDown Book Recommendation: What I Know For Sure - by Oprah Winfrey @oprah #day09”.

Back to basics

Sriimurali, Actor

Actor Sriimurali posted a video a few days ago about staying safe and indoors during the pandemic. He asserted the importance of using sanitiser and practicing basic hygiene, avoiding crowded areas and staying positive during these tough times.

The video was captioned: “U can avoid #covid_19 By being hygienic we can avoid #coronavirus ... we should wash our hands neatly with #soap and use #sanatizers don’t go to crowded areas and avoid events and public gatherings! Pls #besafe”.

‘When this is over, invite me everywhere’

Suraj Gowda, Actor, director and scriptwriter

Amidst the lockdown, ‘Maduveya Mamatheya Kareyole’ fame Suraj Gowda tried his hand at wit, by posting a photograph of himself looking upwards, which was captioned: “When this is over, please invite me everywhere. I promise ill come this time.”

To this, ‘Kahi’ co-actor Krishi Thapanda posted as a reply,”Hahaha seriously ??”