Stay warm and stylish this winter

There’s an unmistakable chill in the air. It’s time to bring out all the woollens. It’s essential to stay warm and yet look stylish.

Men

There are countless possibilities for men from jackets, coats, pullovers to stoles. Here’s how you can style them

Puffer Jacket

A nineties fashion staple, puffer jackets were once a staple clothing for people who lived in the hills or the chillier end of the globe. It is now a favourite fashion clothing for most youngsters. This insulated piece of outerwear is the warmest and the coolest style to own this season. Investing in a black and slimmer puffer jacket will make sure you don’t look out of place but make you look sleek and sophisticated. Thanks to its subdued shade, a black puffer jacket can be paired perfectly with any hue. For an on-trend style, consider adding a bold, yellow or red sweater to your outfit. You could even pair them with jeans and complete the look with chunky sneakers.

Utility clothing

When you say utility clothing, you think more about cargo pants and chore coats. Initially designed for military purposes, these were designed to store more pieces of equipment and are super comfortable. Over time this has become more of a fashion fad. More pockets. Military Green colour. Comfort. This says it all. Coming back to trend, Cargo pants have always been a wardrobe staple and can be paired with easy clothing items like T-shirts and military boots.

V-neck pullover

A wardrobe staple, V-neck jumpers are basics that everyone has. It could get a little boring, but if paired with the right set of clothing, it will set you straight for the day. Back to the trend, the best way to pair them for this winter is to layer it with a leather jacket or a chore coat. You could match these with biker jeans, chinos or plaid trousers. Make sure to compliment the look with brogues.

Acid wash

Get experimental this winter with a bit of whitewash, the acid trip wave is raving. Get an acid wash trouser or hoodie and layer it with a vibrant coloured T-shirt and Thick soled sneakers.

Women

Women too have umpteen choices. It’s time to step up our style game this winter with the latest winter trends. Here are the top four winter trends for women.

Bold overcoats

An essential for the cold hard winter, nothing can compare to the warmth of a good overcoat. Wear over any outfit and you’re ready to face the chilly winds of winter. This winter try the latest trend with a bold red overcoat, it’s all about making a statement this winter, so an overcoat in a pop colour is a must have.

Fur leather jacket

There is nothing quite as iconic as a leather jacket. It’s a trend that will never go out of style. This winter the classic leather jacket gets an update with the trend that has been seen on every Autumn/Winter runway show: Fur

Cardigans

Cardigans are back and how! Supermodels like Bella Hadid and Kendal Jenner have shown how this a simple clothing with denim is the look of the season.

Voluminous sleeves

Statement sleeves are a trend that is here to stay, a simple sweater can be transformed to a style statement with some voluminous sleeves. This season is all about effortless style. Take your everyday winter look to the next level by pairing a statement sleeve sweater with a pair of high-waisted denims and black leather boots.