Stories from Serengeti

An Indian author, photographer and wildlife conservationist, Latika Nath, has travelled the length and breadth of Serengeti. She was there as part of Sony BBC Earth’s new show, ‘Serengeti’ , that will premiere on September 9. It highlights the pristine stretches of Africa and its Savannah animals. In a chat with Metrolife, Latika shares some insightful stories about African wildlife and why more efforts should be taken to conserve them.



What struck you most about Serengeti?

The vastness of the savannah grassland that’s without human habitation and concrete structures, and the sheer numbers of the wildlife.

Tigers in various parts of the world, including India are on the verge of extinction. Why is nothing concrete being done to save their numbers?

As long as the political benefits from the uses and conversions of tiger habitat are larger than the costs of maintaining them as inviolate wilderness, the lack of political will shall undermine all conservation efforts. We need leadership where all echelons of the government and all ranks of the bureaucracy are committed to the conservation of our national animal. There needs to be awareness that this mega charismatic species is an umbrella species and by affording protection to its forests, we are ensuring the conservation of water, gene pools of fauna and flora and also fighting climate change in the most effective manner known today.

Among all the species that you have encountered, which one are you most fascinated by?

I am fascinated by the great cats. All of them are incredible. The strength of the tiger, the stealth of the leopard, the fragility and speed of the cheetah, the brute power of the jaguar, the assured confidence of the puma, the magical ability of a snow leopard to disappear, the terrestrial lifestyle of the clouded leopards, and the machismo of the lions — all captivate me and ensure I return to spend more time with them.

As a wildlife biologist, what has been your most memorable experience?

Every encounter with a wild species is special. One of the most extraordinary ones in recent times would be walking with a pack of wild dogs in Africa. The closest I got to them was three-feet on foot, unarmed and alone.

The ecological system is under constant threat. What, according to you, are three steps that can be taken to save the system from collapsing?

*Man needs to control his greed.

*Man needs to learn to act as a guardian for the lands he lives in.

*Man needs to understand that he is fighting for his own survival when he talks of the survival of the species on this planet.

Do you find a lot of youngsters interested in wildlife related subjects?

Yes, I have been approached time and again by youngsters. I also give talks and interact with students of all age groups. There is an increasing awareness of the need for conservation of species, to fight climate change, for water management and pesticide control.

What has your association with organization IUCN, UNDP, UNFPA taught you?

I’ve realised that I need to be in the field and making a difference. While influencing policy and decision making is essential, even a small action in the field at the grassroots level is satisfying for the soul.