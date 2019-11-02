Street art inspires winter collection

By Seema Amrin and Chaitra K

Graduates from JD Institute of Fashion Technology, they believe in creating garments that appeal to the modern generation while keeping the traditional Indian embroideries and designs intact.

Their curiosity for latest trends and passion to create innovative yet functional clothing inspires them. Seema looks up to designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Hussein Bazaza and Karl Lagerfeld for their efforts to keep classic traditional embroideries and designs alive. She wants to be an entrepreneur in the future and work with her favourite designers someday.

Chaitra looks up to designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Latha Puttanna and Ritu Kumar for their work in the field of sustainable fashion that also meets the needs of current trends. She wants to open a boutique in the future.

Here, the duo showcases their collection, ‘Beauty of Life’, a line inspired by street art.