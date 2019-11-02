Street art inspires winter collection

About the designers

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 02 2019, 08:30am ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2019, 08:30am ist
Seema Amrin and Chaitra K. (DH photo)

By Seema Amrin and Chaitra K

Graduates from JD Institute of Fashion Technology, they believe in creating garments that appeal to the modern generation while keeping the traditional Indian embroideries and designs intact. 

Their curiosity for latest trends and passion to create innovative yet functional clothing inspires them. Seema looks up to designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Hussein Bazaza and Karl Lagerfeld for their efforts to keep classic traditional embroideries and designs alive. She wants to be an entrepreneur in the future and work with her favourite designers someday. 

Chaitra looks up to designers Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Latha Puttanna and Ritu Kumar for their work in the field of sustainable fashion that also meets the needs of current trends. She wants to open a boutique in the future.

Here, the duo showcases their collection, ‘Beauty of Life’, a line inspired by street art. 

Assembly elections 2019 | Get the latest news, views and analysis on elections in Haryana and Maharashtra on DeccanHerald.com


For election-related news in Maharashtra, click here

For election-related news in Haryana, click here

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
lifestyle
Comments (+)
 