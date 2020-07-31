Student makes 'organic' pasta for home delivery

Harshit Garg, a masters in Economics student, started The Artisanal Pasta Company (TAPCo) in June after a failed attempt at finding fresh pasta at stores in Bengaluru. While dry pasta or what Italians call ‘Pasta Secca’ could be in abundance, fresh pasta or ‘Pasta Fresca’ could not.

“Handmade, fresh pasta was only available in restaurants and during the lockdown, only completely cooked pasta was delivered to homes. This significantly reduced its freshness,” says Harshit.

Drawing from his culinary experiences during a three-week trip through Italy, he decided to deliver handmade, uncooked fresh pasta across the city. Customers can cook the pasta in boiling water for 90 seconds and add it to any sauce of their liking. They offer a pasta and sauce combo as well. “The element of cooking isn’t completely removed, but it’s still extremely convenient and requires minimal effort. We use organic ingredients, which makes it a healthy option as well,” he says.

The pastas are vegetarian, Vegan options are also available. Their bestseller is the ravioli stuffed with fillings of cream cheese and spinach, cream cheese and roasted cashews and pumpkin and sage, and paired with sauces like tomato and basil or Aglio-e-olio. The brand also offers fettuccine, appetisers such as ‘Ricotta cheese and walnut, peas and mint’ and ‘Tzatziki’, a classic Greek yoghurt-based dip.

Despite starting out in the middle of a pandemic, Harshit says that business has been great.

"Demand has been high. People are ordering more because they want to avoid stepping out. Procuring fresh ingredients have been difficult, but we source from a local farm” he says.

You can order their pasta and sauces on Instagram (@theartisanalpastacompany), WhatsApp (99866 56598) or their website (www.theartisanalpastaco.com).

Made with love

‘Con Amore’ by Vaishnavi Biyani was the first to bring artisanal homemade uncooked pasta to Bengaluru. Started in May, they offer its customers fresh gnocchi, ravioli, fagoting and ricotta as well. Coloured fettucini, made using natural food dyes such as turmeric, red peppers, carrots, purple cabbage and spinach seem to be a big hit. They also offer eggless options. Place your order by reaching out to them on their Instagram (@conamoreblr)