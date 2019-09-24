Styling tips and tricks for this festive season

Is your wardrobe festival ready? It’s that time of the year again when you need to take out your treasured traditional lehengas and saris and rock that ‘desi’ look.

There are so many choices for you -- whether to go for an embellished pattern or keep it casual, to pick a safe classic ensemble from your wardrobe or to mix and match for a unique look, to wear traditional jewellery or take the minimalistic approach, and so on.

In addition to this, you also need to pay attention to your hairstyle and other miscellaneous things.

Many brands have really good festival collections and it’s actually a matter of your own personal taste which one you opt for. You should think about how to be the best possible version of yourself. Don’t copy that celebrity’s latest outfit; nothing works better than a style that says you. Here are some fashion tips that will

make sure that you look drop-dead gorgeous.

Never go overboard with your accessories just because you can. Simple is the way to go. The world is moving towards minimalism and it’s time you do too. So keep your accessories to a minimum and you will exude elegance and pizzazz all the way!



We can’t forget makeup now, can we? Your makeup should always look like it’s a part of your ensemble. It should never overpower your outfit. For a pastel outfit, you can go for glossier lips so for a bit of contrast. On the other hand, if your outfit is a bold and vibrant one, it’s better to go for a muted look.



Want to add that glam quotient to your look? It’s all in the hair. You can choose from a number of different hairstyles to find the one that suits you the best. From the traditional bun to fancy braids, you can experiment with them. And don’t forget the flowers of course. They give out a nice fragrance and add a traditional touch to your look.



Footwear is an integral part of your style. This is something that can totally make or break your outfit. If you’re going for a contemporary, fusion look, you can try pairing your saris and kurtis with heels or flats or if you want to go completely traditional, jutis are the way to go.

(The author is design director with Mustard Fashion)