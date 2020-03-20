Summer garden picks

The temperature is rising. It makes us angry, irritable and sweaty. But, one of the best things about summer is that with the heat comes a variety of fruits and vegetables that we don’t find through the year.

It is always best to buy seasonal fruits and vegetables— it is tastier and fresher.

Include these summer produce in your meals and desserts to stay hydrated this summer.

Watermelons

A negative calorie fruit, 94 percent of watermelon weight is just water. Eating these can be a great way of replenishing body fluids. A great addition to salads or juices, they can be cut up and eaten as wedges, as well. However, overdoing it can lead to an irritated digestive system and a spike in glucose levels- especially if you are a diabetic.

The best way to store watermelon is in the fridge; uncut watermelons can last up to two weeks if refrigerated. Running low on shelf space? Simply dice it and store in an airtight container.

Cucumbers

A good source of silica and vitamin C, cucumbers also have high water content. Since they are rich in potassium and fiber, it aids in digestion, as well as healthy skin and hair growth. Add them in your salads, sandwiches, and soups- you can even apply them topically to your skin. The cucurbitacins and fiber content can lead to indigestion, causing bloating and stomach pain, so consume in moderation.

According to a study by the University of California, Davis, the best way to store cucumbers is at room temperature. Refrigeration can “lead to water-soaked areas, pitting, and accelerated decay.”

Mangoes

A summertime classic, mangoes are a universal favourite- the fruit also gets a mention in the Vedas. Rich in antioxidants and fiber, mangoes can aid gut health and boost immunity. They are also a great dessert option for balmy summer days. Look out for ‘mango mouth,’ which is caused by eating raw mango. Symptoms include irritation and blisters around the mouth.

When stored properly, mangoes have a week-long shelf life. Ripe mangoes can be refrigerated, frozen or pureed. If not quite ripe, consider storing them in a paper bag at room temperature.

Mushrooms

Although available year-round, the summer variants of mushrooms- especially chanterelles and porcinis are low on sodium and fat, with high levels of riboflavin. Add them to curries, salads or soups to add some heft to your meal without making it feel too heavy on the stomach. Be mindful to wash mushrooms thoroughly before consumption- they can often accumulate heavy metals from the soil, which can lead to indigestion and even allergic reactions.

Store whole, unwashed mushrooms in a sealed paper bag and refrigerate to avoid sogginess and mold.