Surprise your mother tomorrow

Mother’s Day is on May 10. Though buying gifts and shopping for her might not be a possibility right now, here are some quick and simple ways to leave her impressed and make her smile bright.

Binge watching online

Amazon Prime and Netflix (and many other OTT platform) are flooded with multi-lingual films, webseries, documentaries that she can indulge in. Get her a subscription and she will definitely thank you.

Teach her how to use YouTube for watching shows, and find viral and interesting videos. If she isn’t tech-savvy, now is the time to sit down with her and show her how to surf on Instagram or make a call on Skype.

Bake or cook for her

Whether you’re a baking enthusiast or new to the kitchen, cooking for her will cheer her up. From her morning coffee and breakfast in bed to a simple meal with a ‘payasa’ for lunch, will make her feel appreciated and loved. You could go an extra mile and bake her a cake. Several simple 3-ingredients cake recipes can be found on YouTube.

Pamper her

Remember her complimenting you for your massages? Put that trait to use by giving her a nice shoulder, neck and head massage, which will leave her relaxed. Give her a facial and paint her nails too and she will feel like the queen she is.

Picnic time

While going to Cubbon Park or other luscious green spaces in the city is a big no now, explore the cute green space that your apartment complex has. Lay out a bedsheet, make or get her favourite homemade snacks, play some music and revisit some of memories of outings in her past or with you as a child. Talking always helps strengthen any bond.

DIY projects

Got a pair of torn jeans that you could turn into a bag? Stitch up the legs and add a handle. Or try making a popup card, using tips from online tutorials. Either way, put your craft skills to use and you will pleasantly surprise her.

Clean the house

Believe it or not, this will always be one of her favourite and most-appreciated gifts ever. Dust those shelves, arrange the cutlery, tidy up your room and help her sort out tasks she has been keeping for a later time. Making the house spotless will always get you some brownie points.

If you don’t stay with your mother, here’s what you could do:

Make a video

Remember things you did as a child that your mother narrates when your cousins or friends are over? Make a video, recalling some of these moments and jokes that she used to tell you as a kid. If you have siblings, rope them in too. Basic editing applications are available on Google Play and the App Store for free so no prior skills are required. Add her favourite song as the background score to make it more special.

Do a video call

Nothing is better than to be able to look at your dear ones and have a conversation. If you’re not with your mother, do a video call. WhatsApp now allows eight people to join into a call, so invite her favourite nieces and nephews and your siblings. There are other platforms like Hangouts and Zoom which also allows multiple callers.

Write some nice words

If you’re worried about a handwritten letter not reaching her in time, you could still send her a long email or a personalised note on messaging platforms telling her how much you miss her.

Encourage her to try things

Register her for a new language class that will leave her refreshed and confident. If you can get things delivered to her, try sending her some books by her favourite author.

If she’s been wanting to reconnect with old friends, help her set up social media accounts and track old school or college friends. Ask them for old pictures of her or her with her gang and surprise her.