Sustainable weddings are slowly becoming popular

Weddings have had their own share of changes during the pandemic. With gatherings reducing to a number one could never imagine, the uncertainty associated has changed the world for all of us.

Conscious shift

People have consciously shifted to more sustainable choices, be it organic clothing, eco-friendly gifting options or sustainable décor themes. “For the host it has become extremely important to be careful about the wellbeing of their guests in this pandemic era. Hence, they are indulging in environmental-friendly practices at the weddings,” says Ritin Kumar, director and head storyteller, CineLove Productions. “By doing this they make a difference and the experience doesn’t make the event any less fun,” he adds.

Effect on the

pocket

Roseline David, founder of Wedding Tales, says that the materials for a sustainable wedding can get relatively difficult to procure, so it may not be very cost-effective.

“The more customisation and eco-friendly items are, the budget may go up accordingly as the vendors have to incur more costs in obtaining those specific products,” she adds.

Sustainable weddings need a lot more care in creating and managing every detail as compared to a regular wedding. “Time consumption, getting good prices for the customised items, storing and packing of items especially edible gifts or hampers, dealing with vendors who are not very supportive are some of the challenges one might face while organising,” she explains.

Why should you prefer intimate weddings?

Intimate weddings allow one to focus further on personalising the event and adding more attention to the elements which would have otherwise lost their importance in a huge gathering, says Rashida Abuwalla, founder of I Do! Weddings and Occasions.

When it’s intimate, you can invest in local talent.

“Hiring local artists can be a good investment. This way you are not only promoting them but are also keeping the wedding entertaining,” she adds.