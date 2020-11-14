Sweet and savoury festive snacks

The delicious preparations for Deepavali is what many look forward to. And with this year being hard on everyone, we all deserve something a little extra.

Let’s take a look at some of the mouthwatering sweets that make the festival of lights a rather special one.

Mawa Kachori

This sweet thing may not be too common everywhere but once you have it, it’s hard to celebrate Deepavali without it. The rich dry fruit and khoya stuffed fried kachoris are well coated in sugar syrup and just perfect to satisfy one’s sweet craving.

Barfi

The milk-based sweet fudge is a melt-in-the-mouth dessert. Its flavours are oomphed up when ground cardamom and nuts are added to it. What makes barfi a special one is the variety it offers. From mango, pistachio, chocolate and saffron, the options are unlimited.

Gujiya

Who doesn’t like fried pastries? This sweet puffed pastry with coconut, poppy seeds, jaggery and ground cardmom filling is a rather tempting one.

Pinni

This one is probably not everyone's favourite. It has an acquired taste and it takes time to get used to the flavours. Loaded with dry fruits, the sweet is made with whole wheat flour, ghee, khoya and sugar.

Gulab jamun

Almost no Indian festival is complete without everyone's favourite dessert, our very own gulab jamun. Whether you like your bowl with loads of sweet syrup or very little of it, the gulab jamun will be an all-time favourite.

Ukkarai

This Chettinad special is made with chana dal, roasted nuts and jaggery. If you’re up for it, roll it up into small balls or just enjoy it just as it is.

Gajrela

The humble cousin on gajar ka halwa is here to take this festive spirit to another level. Carrot kheer loaded with almonds is rich, warm and a perfect dessert to enjoy with friends and family.

Now to balance all the sweetness, here are some savoury items that are usually devoured during this festive season.

Samosa

Fill it with mixed vegetables or the classic mashed potato. Either way, samosa is a must-have during the festive season.

Cholafali

This Gujarati snack is light, fluffy and when sprinkled with chilli powder and dry mango powder, it’s a snack made in heaven. Be warned, it’ll be hard to stop at just one of these.

Thenkuzhal muruku

This one is a South Indian special and it's a favourite for many. Muruku is a hard and crunchy snack that can be relished at any time.

Bhaji

In the last couple of years, we’ve all noticed that it tends to rain during Deepavali. While you wait for the rain to settle in and are enjoying the cool breeze, bhajis or pakoras are a go-to snack with a hot cup of tea or coffee.