Sweeten the lockdown with guilt-free desserts

As the world is coping with a global health crisis, it is completely normal to feel stressed and have sugar cravings. It is simply your brain’s way to help you cope up with the uncertainty about the future.

However, overindulgence can lead to health problems. Fret not, you do not need to completely cut sugar from your diet; all you need is some balance. Here are a few guilt-free desserts you can easily whip up to indulge that sweet tooth without the burden of added calories.

‘Nice’ cream

This sugar-free and (often dairy-free) dessert is a take on traditional ice cream. Blend together some frozen fruit and dairy of choice (milk or yoghurt) till you get the consistency of soft-serve ice cream.

You can also substitute the dairy with frozen bananas for a dairy-free option.

Add in some dark chocolate chips, mint, peanut butter or any other topping of your choice.

Zucchini and chocolate bread

You will need grated zucchini, butter, cocoa powder, flour, baking soda, cinnamon, eggs, vanilla extract, a pinch of salt, and chocolate chip. Bake for just under an hour in an oven, or 10-12 minutes in a microwave.

Oatmeal cookies

While these cookies are best made with traditional rolled oats, you can use instant oats in a pinch. You will need butter, eggs, brown sugar, cinnamon, a pinch of salt, and vanilla extract. Add mix-ins such as almonds, raisins, berries, chocolate chips for some added sweetness. Easy to assemble, these cookies take about eight-to-ten minutes to bake. You can also freeze the mix for up to a month.

Parfait

Made by layering yoghurt, granola, nuts, and berries, parfaits are a popular breakfast option. It can be served fresh or frozen. Spruce it up with your choice of nuts, an assortment of berries or fruit and even more indulgent options such as chocolate chips, crackers, peanut butter and so on.