Tackle your short-term insomnia with these apps

Sleep and sleep patterns are mysterious and lockdowns are notorious for messing them up. Many, especially millennials, have complained about short-term or chronic insomnia, during this lockdown.

This can be extremely challenging and can affect one’s physical as well as mental health.

But the solution to this problem may be right in the palm of your hand. There exist many apps in the market that not only help you track your sleep pattern but also ensure you get a restful night of sleep.

Metrolife has put together a list of apps to help you get some rest. All apps are available on iOS and Android.

It’s important to note that no sleep tracker or app is completely accurate and effective, so if your struggle with sleep continues, it is recommended to consult a sleep specialist.

Sleep Cycle

If you’re interested in learning how your sleep pattern works and what can be tweaked to make it better, then this is the app for you. It tracks your sleep pattern and provides tips to optimise your snooze time. It also comes with an inbuilt alarm clock that wakes you up when you’re in your lightest sleep phase, ensuring a refreshed start to the day.

Tide

Experts have found a close connection between falling asleep and the ability to stay focused. You are able to get an early relaxing night of sleep when you can focus and ensure your mind does not wander too much at night. To ensure that, the Tide app provides tools like timers, breathing exercises, pre-recorded sounds, and meditation practices to relax your body and help you focus on sleeping when you need to.

Headspace

Headspace is one of the most popular apps in the market right now, it has made a name for itself as a meditation app. But, it is also great for sleep. The free version of the app has a feature called ‘Sleepcasts’, which are 10 to 55-minute-long audio experiences that help you visualise calming experiences. The app also gives you access to sleep meditation exercises.

Sleep Score

The app allows you to set sleep goals and gives actionable advice for reaching them. It also provides detailed sleep-stage data with lots of interesting facts and also comes with a smart alarm that wakes you up gently. The free version provides general sleep advice and a record of your sleep for seven days at a time. They also have sleep coaches on deck to answer any questions.

Slumber

Filled with sleep-inducing stories and meditations, the app is designed to help you beat insomnia. The app allows you to adjust nature sounds and background effects to create the perfect ambience, as the audio stories put you into a state of deep calm, making it easy to drift off.