Talk to elders, they need reassurance

Shutdown time is time you can use to bond. If you have elderly parents, call them daily to show that you care. They are sitting at home, and many are afraid. People older than 65 have been told to stay home as they are particularly vulnerable. Their activities are limited and they need your attention and support.

If you are a busy professional, remember your partner, who may also be employed. Sit down and spend some quality time together, and see if you can help in any way.

With both parents working, children need more emotional support. In nuclear families, children don’t return home to parents and grandparents with whom they can share their feelings. As a counsellor, I have seen many teenagers emotionally affected, and unable to do well in their studies. Parenting is a big responsibility. This is the time to sit down calmly and listen to children’s grievances, their desires, and their plans.

People can get frustrated sitting at home. Yes, it is boring as your routine is upset, and no socialising is allowed. You can cook together, and the entire family can be involved in everything from cutting vegetables to cleaning up. There is no point in fighting and finding fault with each other.

At such times, it is important to be updated on what’s going on in the world. We are all receiving bogus messages on WhatsApp. Make sure to forward messages only from authentic sources.

If you have an interest in music, painting, writing, films, or puzzles, go ahead, this is the time you can do it all.

As a responsible citizen, cooperate with the government, and help spread awareness among the less informed.

(The author is a career counsellor)