Talks for Puneeth-Sudeep film excite their fans

Two big stars, Puneeth Rajkumar and Kichcha Sudeep, are going to act together, and for fans, that is sensational news.

Industry insiders say a Kannada film featuring two such big stars has the potential to attract attention at the national level: the production values are sure to be rich in keeping with the expectations.

Puneeth and Sudeep have been childhood friends, and Puneeth was the chief guest to launch the audio of Sudeep-starrer Pailwaan recently.

When Puneeth said he was ready to act with Sudeep if the script was good, the latter reciprocated, saying he would be thrilled to share screen space with the ‘Power Star’.

The decision reverses Sudeep’s scepticism about multi-starrers.

He had vowed he would not act in multi-starrer projects after he appeared in Prem’s The Villain (2018). The film also featured Shivaraj Kumar.

After the movie’s release, fans of both Sudeep and Shivaraj Kumar had complained their heroes had not received enough screen space.

With the two actors warming up to the idea of a film together, Pailwan director S Krishna is saying he would love to direct them.

Finding a good script is next.

Filmmaker Rajendra Singh Babu said for any movie to click in the box office, a strong plot is required.

Babu directed a few multi-starrer flick including Gandu Bherunda (1984) featuring Ambareesh and Shankar Nag and Nagarahole (1977) that had Ambareesh and Vishnuvardhan in lead roles.

“Multi-star projects won’t be successful unless they have a strong storyline. Moreover, a skilled director is needed to handle such projects,” he said.

R Jayaprakash, a Puneeth Rajkumar’s fan, says that fans would throng theatres in thousands to see Puneeth and Sudeep on the screen. He is confident that such a film will be Sandalwood’s response to Bollywood in terms of performance and making.

Manohar Gowda, secretary, Karnataka Kicchaa Sudeep Fans Association(R), says that the movie featuring two stars will take South Indian film industry by storm.

“Our Sudeep Anna is now acting with Bollywood stars. He has won fans’ hearts in South India. It is a celebration for us to see him with Puneeth Rajkumar,” he points out.

However, he says that a talented filmmaker should direct the two stars.

Recent multi-starrers

Filmmakers believe multi-starrers bring in large numbers of individual fans to the cinemas, and thus help the industry financially.

It was this philosophy that prompted Prem to rope in Sudeepa and Shivaraj Kumar for The Villain, which only did moderately well at the box office. Fans’ poor response for the flick was seen as a reason for Sudeep’s decision not to act in multi-starrer movies.

As for other recent multi-starrers. Chowka (2017) featured Prem, Prajwal Devaraj and Diganth. Hebbuli (2017) and Manikya (2014) featured Sudeepa and Ravichandran. The two have again teamed up for Ravi Bopanna. Ravichandran is directing and composing music for the film.

Munirathna’s Kurukshetra had leading actors from the South Indian film industry. It is doing well. Yogaraj Bhat’s upcoming Gaalipata 2 features Ganesh, Diganth and Anant Nag.