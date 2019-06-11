Ten tips on what to wear to college

Back to college and wondering what to wear? Fashion guru Prasad Bidapa lists out ten style tips that could help you make a statement.

Blue jeans

Get a perfect pair of blue jeans. Not light blue, not grey, not black but true classic deep indigo blue! Get the size right, wear them low on the hip and fitted on the leg. While women look great in jeans that fit like leggings, men can avoid that ballet dancer fit and opt for the straight and narrow look.

T-shirt lend style

Women look great in the stretchy T-shirts, while men can find thick white basic T-shirts that skim your body without fitting too tightly.

Sporty footwear

Lightweight sneakers in bright and wild colours make a great style statement. Wear them with ankle socks. Check the outlet shops of big brands or search online for trendy stuff at big discounts.

Hoodies

Go in for rainproof hoodie in lightweight parachute fabric. It packs into your bag easily and comes in great colours. A denim jacket is also a great option to pair with jeans. Again, choose a narrow silhouette.

Bag or backpack?

The perfect bag or backpack is also lightweight, with zip and waterproof. Solid colours work best. Dark tones are for men and bright, eye-popping brights are for women. A backpack is very good for your posture too. Wear a shoulder bag across the body to balance the weight.

Formal wear

Some colleges demand formal wear. Long-sleeved shirts in white and pale shades are available for both women and men. Make sure the collar fits well, in case you have to wear a tie. Shirts should be slim fit, and wear these with formal pants that are slender for women and men could go in for the narrow ones.

Leather shoes and belts

Your shoes and belt should always match. Black with black and tan with tan go well. Wear formal shoes with long socks, opting for lace-up oxfords or brogues. Keep them polished. Women’s formal shoes can be slip-ons in leather with a thin sole. Flats are best because they don’t tire your feet like heels do.

The perfect watch

India makes great watches and affordable ones. Invest in the best you can afford. Metal or leather straps, radical designs, classic or futuristic, the choice is yours. Girls look great in men’s watches but never the other way around!

Party gear

Dark printed shirts for men with black jeans and leather slip-ons, while women must get a Little Black Dress in purple, green or orange. Dress it up with bling costume jewellery and wear it with the perfect red lipstick!

Look and be confident in what you wear with perfect accessories.

Wear your clothes with style and panache. It’s not what you wear, but how you wear it.