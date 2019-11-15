The hidden treasures of history in Bengaluru 

Bengaluru is home to some of the oldest bakeries and places of religious worship. They have stood the test of time and haven’t been distorted by the changing urban landscape. Old Bengalureans swear by these places. Metrolife hand-picks a few and tells you why it is historically a significant place.

Kote Venkataramanaswamy Temple

Located at the traffic signal on KR Road, the history of this beautiful temple goes back to the 1700s. The temple was built by the Mysore king Chikkadevaraja Wodeyar. Its architecture strongly resembles the temples at Hampi and is a fine example of the Wodeyar style of architecture in the city. It is believed that in 1791, during a battle between the British and Tipu Sultan, a cannonball fired by the Britishers hit a pillar outside the temple, saving Tipu’s life. It is because of this reason that Tipu was very fond of the temple.

St Luke’s Church

In 1932, the Mysore government decided to build the Vani Vilas Hospital in Kalasipalya. It acquired the land where an old church called “Fort Church” stood. The then Dewan Mirza Ismail laid the foundation of the church and the services here started in 1935.

Albert Bakery

This Bakery first came into existence in 1902 and is popular for its puffs, mutton samosas and other freshly-baked goodies. Located on Mosque Road in Frazer Town, Mohammad

Sabir Faizan says that the bakery was started by his great grandfather Mohammad Yaqoob. However, due to its Anglican name, locals believe that the bakery was started an Australian who lived on Richards Road during the British rule in India.

St Peters’ Pontifical Institute

Located at Malleshwaram, the history of this place dates back to 1778 when the Society of Foreign Missions of Paris established the St Peters’ Seminary in Puducherry. As expansion of the seminary took place, the place was moved to Bengaluru for its cool climate. In 1962, the seminary got affiliated to the Pontifical Urban University of Rome and since then several Roman Catholic priests have been training here in Theology.