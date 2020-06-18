Therapy costs reckoner

The suicide of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput Singh is prompting many to talk about the need for timely psychological and psychiatric counselling.

But how affordable is mental health counselling?

Metrolife found that corporate hospitals charge between Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 a session, typically lasting 45 minutes to an hour. Bengaluru also has a host of organisations offering free counselling.

Nimhans

This premier hospital, located in Wilson Garden, offers individual, couple and family therapy. Counselling covers depression, anxiety disorders, trauma and marital discord through telephone and video conferencing based counselling services currently. It also has a section now for coronavirus counselling.

Covid-19 counselling: 080 4611 0007

IVRS number for appointment: 080 2699 1699

Behavioural therapy (for new patients): 080 2699 5177

Vishwas

Vishwas-Society for Mental Health, a 30-year-old

voluntary organisation based in Jayanagar, offers free counselling. Ramesh Venkateswaran, co-founder and chairman, says, “Circumstances are tough and we see a variety of problems now.” Anyone can walk in for a one-on-one session.

Timings: Monday to Wednesday (2 pm to 6 pm)

Contact: 080 4115 4948, 63643 20707

Family Counselling Centre

A non-profit organisation run by Sampurna Montfort College and supported by the Karnataka State Social Welfare Board, the Family Counselling Centre provides free counselling for the economically disadvantaged. It is located in Indiranagar.

Timings: Monday to Saturday (9 am to 5 pm)

Contact: 080 2528 5555, 2528 6666, 2520 1864 or email fcc@sampurnamontfort.in

Banjara Academy

Based in R T Nagar, they provide one-on-one sessions, and phone and email-counselling for free.

Purnima Ganesh, director (programmes), says, “We get emails from across the world, which are answered by a team of counsellors. We have walk-ins and scheduled sessions as well.”

Timings: Monday to Saturday (9 am to 5.30 pm), Sunday (9 am to 1 pm)

Contact: 080 2333 0200, 88617 92260 or email mycounsellor@banjaraacademy. org

Bangalore Counselling

The centre offers stress, anxiety and relationship counselling. A session is priced at Rs 600, but a sliding scale option (discounted) is also available. Sneha Fernandes, founder, says, “Building a positive society is our main aim.”

Timings: Mondays to Sunday (8 am to 8 pm)

Contact: 99802 83801

Tattva Counselling

Tattva Counselling offers free counselling to low-income groups, which deals with issues on domestic violence, children’s education, among other concerns.

Timings: Monday to Friday (3 pm to 6 pm)

Contact: 080 2571 1253

InnerSight Counselling

Sessions are priced at Rs 1,500 each across 10 locations including C V Raman Nagar, Fraser Town, Sahakarnagar, Jayanagar and Thippasandra.

Ajanta De, co-founder, says the fee is reduced for students and those who can’t afford it, according to a sliding-scale mechanism.

“We have done sessions even for Rs 200,” she says.

Timings: Monday to

Saturday (10 am to 8 pm)

For more information, log on to www.innersight.in

At the corporate hospitals

At Aster CMI Hospital, charges start at Rs 1,000, and vary for individuals, couples, and families.

Fortis Hospitals offers therapies including relaxation. A session usually costs Rs 1,200 to Rs 1,500 (based on the duration). Individuals covered under government health schemes are also provided services.

Practo, a healthcare aggregator, lists a variety of counselling options, priced between Rs 400 and Rs 2,500 a session.

Under the India Health Hour, from 5 pm to 6 pm (live every day on Practo’s app and website), doctors from across the country offer free online solutions.

People Tree Maarga offers child and adolescent counselling, and therapy for behavioural problems and substance abuse. Dr Satish Ramaiah, medical director, says, “A session is priced from Rs 500 to Rs 1,200, depending on the intensity of the case, with package discounts for those seeking therapy for long.”

Hours of therapy

“The hours of therapy depend on the patient and the problems that require therapy. The average is 15 to 20 sessions a patient.”

— Dr Muralidharan Kesavan, Deputy medical superintendent and professor of psychiatry, Nimhans.