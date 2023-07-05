Three books on chocolate

World Chocolate Day is celebrated on July 7. Metrolife brings you a list of books that delve deep into the history of chocolate, the preparation process and the thriving industry.

Chocolate Wars: The 150-Year Rivalry Between the World’s Greatest Chocolate Makers

Author: Deborah Cadbury

This 2011 books goes into the details of the scrumptious yet fierce history between the global competitors in the world of chocolate. The ‘war’ here refers to the showdown between major English chocolate firm Quaker and other global brands owned by the Swiss

and Americans.

True History of Chocolate

Author: Sophie D Coe and Michael D Coe

Read about how more than 3,000 years ago, in the jungles of Mexico and Central America, the chocolate tree called Theobroma Cacao was discovered, and about the processes needed to transform its bitter seeds to what is now known by the world as chocolate.

The Art and Craft of Chocolate: An enthusiast’s guide to selecting, preparing and enjoying artisan chocolate at home

Author: Nathan Hodge

In this book, popular chocolate maker Nathan Hodge gives you a first class ride into the world of chocolate. Published in 2018, the book covers everything from the history, making and trade of chocolate. While it does have a few recipes and tips and tricks to perfect your chocolate making skills, the book focuses more on the basic principles that have made chocolate what is is today.