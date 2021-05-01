Three-ingredient recipes

Three-ingredient recipes

Here are some minimal effort recipes to try out

Theres Sudeep
Theres Sudeep, Bengaluru,
  • May 01 2021, 00:04 ist
  • updated: May 01 2021, 00:23 ist
.

Peanut butter cookies

Ingredients

1 large egg

1 cup creamy peanut butter

1 cup sugar

Flaky sea salt (optional)

Method

Arrange racks in upper and lower thirds of the oven; preheat to 180°C. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper.

Beat egg with a whisk in a medium bowl. Add peanut butter and sugar and whisk until fully incorporated and smooth.

Drop mounds of dough by the tablespoonful onto prepared baking sheets, spacing about 2” apart.

Lightly press the tops of cookies with a fork, making a crosshatch pattern. Sprinkle with salt, if using.

Bake cookies, rotating trays halfway through, until golden brown, 10–12 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack and let cool slightly before eating. 

Shakshuka 

Ingredients

6 cups store-bought salsa

3/4 cup crumbled feta

6 eggs

Olive oil

Salt to taste

Method

In a skillet, heat up some olive oil. Pour the salsa in and cook till vegetables are soft.

Evenly spread the salsa in the skillet and top evenly with feta.
Make six indents in the salsa and crack and drops your eggs into them.

Cook until the egg whites are set and yolks are still runny.

Mozzarella Sticks 

Ingredients

Egg roll wrappers as required
Slab of mozzarella cheese
Neutral oil for frying

Method

Chop the mozzarella into approximately 1 inch thick sticks.

Wrap each stick in a wrapper. Make sure to cover the cheese completely, use water as an adhesive.
Shallow fry the wrapped sticks in the neutral oil until golden brown.
Serve with your choice of sauce.

(All recipes by Molly Baz, via Epicurious)

