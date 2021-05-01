Three yummy recipes inspired by the silver screen

Boeuf bourguignon in ‘Julie and Julia’

Ingredients

1.5 kg chuck roast cut into 2-inch cubes

Salt and pepper (to season)

6 strips of thick-cut bacon

1 tbsp vegetable oil

1 sliced onion

4-5 peeled and chopped carrots

3 cups wine

¼ cup all-purpose flour

3 crushed cloves of garlic

1 tbsp of chopped thyme

1 bay leaf

2-3 tbsp tomato paste

500 gm pearl onions

1 tbsp of vegetable oil

1 cup beef stock

2 tbsp of butter

8 ounces mushrooms, halved

1 tsp chopped thyme

More salt and pepper (to season)

Chopped parsley

Method

Season chuck roast with salt and pepper and set aside. In a large saucepan, bring 1½ quarts of water to a simmer. Chop bacon and place in simmering water to parboil for about 10 minutes. Strain bacon and toss to dry in strainer.

Over medium heat, vegetable oil. Saute the bacon for 2-3 minutes. Once brown, remove the bacon from the pan and place it on a plate covered in a paper towel.

Place seasoned roast cubes into the remaining oil and bacon fat. Do not overcrowd your beef. Cook until a nice golden brown on all sides and set aside on a plate covered with a paper towel.

Preheat oven to 400°F. Add the onion and carrots to the saucepan. Saute in the remaining fat until softened. Remove from the pan and set aside.

sing the wine, deglaze the pan. Set aside. Place beef cubes into a dutch oven and toss with flour. Place in the preheated oven for about 10 minutes or until toasty. Remove from the oven and give them a little toss before returning to the oven for another 10 minutes.

Once again, remove from the oven. Reduce the oven’s temperature to 325°F. Then, add vegetables, bacon, wine from the deglazed pan, and beef stock. Add garlic, thyme, bay leaf, and tomato paste. Mix and make sure everything is well incorporated.

Place in oven and allow to braise for about 3 hours. Stir occasionally. While in the oven, prepare your mushrooms and onions.

Place unpeeled pearl onions in a bowl. Cover in boiling water and then transfer onions to a bath of icy water to stop cooking. Pinch onion at the stem and it should slip out of its skin.

In a large skillet, heat vegetable oil and toss peeled onions until browned. Leaving the onions in the skillet, deglaze with beef stock. Cover skillet with a lid and allow the onions and beef stock to braise for about 45 minutes or until the onions are soft but still retain their shape.

In another skillet, heat butter over high heat. Place mushrooms in skillet and toss and shake for about 5 minutes. When the mushrooms have expelled most of their moisture, add thyme, salt and pepper. Continue to sauté for 10 more minutes. Set aside.

Remove dutch oven from oven. Using a pair of tongs, remove beef and place aside. Strain the liquid into a large saucepan.

Over medium-high heat, reduce the liquid until it is thick enough to coat the back of a spoon.

Place a few pieces of beef, a couple of carrots, a healthy pile of onions, a little pile of mushrooms, and a little pile of onions on a plate. Top with some sauce and freshly chopped parsley.

(Recipe courtesy: bingingwithbabish.com)

Beignets from ‘The Princess and the Frog’

Ingredients

3½ cups all-purpose flour

1½ tsp active dry yeast

1¼ cups milk cup granulated sugar

½ tsp kosher salt

1 large egg

2 tbsp unsalted butter, melted

Vegetable oil for frying

Honey for drizzling

Powdered sugar for dusting

Method

Add warm milk to your mixing bowl. Sprinkle in 1½ tsp yeast, stir and let it sit for a few minutes. When it starts to bubble add ⅓ cup sugar, 1½ cups flour and mix until it looks like a smooth batter. Add egg, butter, and 2 cups flour. Mix until the dough starts to come together. The dough should be soft and elastic.

Lightly oil a large bowl, form the dough into a ball and place it into the bowl – cover with plastic and let it rise for about 2 hours in a warm location – an oven with the light on works well.

Dust your counter generously with flour, punch down the dough, dust the top of the dough lightly.

Roll out to ⅓-½ inch thick. Cut into 2-3 inch squares. Cover with plastic wrap and let it rise for 25 minutes. Heat 2 inches of frying oil to 350°F. Fry in batches. flip the beignets several times so they brown evenly. Don’t overcrowd the pot. Drain the beignets on a rack for a minute.

Drizzle the warm beignets with honey and dust a generous amount of powdered sugar.

(Recipe courtesy: www.foodisafourletterword.com)

‘Ratatouille A La Remy’ from ‘Ratatouille’

Ingredients

6 large tomatoes, divided

2 red bell peppers, seeded

1/2 cup vegetable stock

1/2 cup water

2 sprigs rosemary

2 sprigs thyme

1 clove garlic

1/2 small onion

3 tbsp olive oil

2 medium green squash

2 medium yellow squash

2 medium eggplants

1 tsp kosher salt

1 tsp freshly ground pepper

5 leaves fresh parsley

Method

Cut a small “X” into the bottom of 4 of the tomatoes, and prepare both a pot of boiling water and a large bowl of ice water. Blanch the tomatoes for less than one minute, until cuts just begin to split up the sides of the tomatoes. Remove immediately and place in the ice bath, and allow to cool completely. Set aside.

Set a large stovetop gas burner to high, and place two bell peppers directly on the grate over the flame. Allow to char completely on all sides. Remove from heat and cover with tin foil for about 5 minutes, until softened. Peel off skins and place in a high-powered blender or food processor, along with remaining tomatoes, the picked leaves of one rosemary and thyme sprigs, garlic, onion, vegetable stock, water, and 1 tablespoon olive oil. Blend on high speed until completely smooth.

Preheat oven to 225°F. Using a very sharp knife, cut tomatoes into 1/8-inch thick slices, and place on a parchment-lined baking sheet. Slice squash and eggplants into 1/8-inch thick slices, and stack on the baking sheet. In a shallow casserole, pour a thin layer of the roast pepper mixture, and spread evenly. Begin layering vegetables on top: eggplant, followed by tomato, yellow squash, and green squash - continuing the pattern until the roaster is filled with patterned vegetables.

Finely chop remaining rosemary, and sprinkle over top with 1 tbsp olive oil, salt, and pepper. Cut a piece of parchment paper to the size of the roaster, place on top of vegetables. Roast for 90 minutes, removing the parchment paper during the final 20 minutes of cooking.

Once vegetables are completely softened but still hold their shape, remove from the oven. Place a ring mould in the centre of a large plate, and fill widthwise with vegetables stacked vertically. Place a layer of vegetables staggered horizontally over top, and slowly remove mould.

Combine one tbsp of the red pepper sauce from the bottom of the roaster with the remaining olive oil, and drizzle in a circle around the outside of the vegetable stack. Garnish with torn parsley and serve.

(Recipe courtesy: bingingwithbabish.com)