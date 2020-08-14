Time for some traditional desserts

The festive season is around the corner and what better time than make some traditional sweets that have stood the test of time.

Metrolife puts together a few quick recipes that you can make at home.

Moong Dal Halwa

Ingredients

* Soaked Green Gram Skinless Split / Yellow Moong Dal, 1 ½ cup

* Sugar, 1 ½ cup

* Clarified Butter, 1 cup

* Milk, 500 ml

* Almonds, 4 to 6

* Cashews, 4 to 6

* Pistachios, 8 to 10

* Raisins, 1/3 cup

* Cardamom Powder, ½ tsp

* Khoya / Mawa, 1 cup

* Saffron, 20 to 25 threads

How to make: Melt ghee in a non stick pan. Add the ground moong dal paste. Stir well. Keep on stirring the halwa on a low to medium flame. The raw aroma of the moong lentils should go away completely. Meanwhile, take another pan of water and bring to a boil. Now add milk to the cooked dal mixture and cook till all the milk is absorbed by the dal. Add saffron-infused water and mix well. Add cardamom powder and hot water mix well. Now add in the ghee and sugar, stir well. Cook on low flame and string with frequent intervals. The liquid should get absorbed and now you will see the ghee getting separated. Add chopped pistachios. Serve moong dal ka halwa hot.

(Recipe courtesy: Cooking with Rekha)

Gud ki kheer

Ingredients

* Rice, soaked and drained, ½ cup

* Powdered jaggery, ¾ cup

* Milk, 4 cups

* Green cardamom powder, ½ tsp

* Ghee, 2 tbsps

* Cashewnuts, 10-12

* Raisins, 2 tbsps

How to make: Heat milk in a non-stick pan, add rice, mix well and cook, stirring continuously, till the rice is done. Add cardamom powder and mix well. Switch off the heat and cool down to room temperature. Heat ghee in another non-stick pan, add cashew nuts and raisins and sauté till lightly browned. Transfer them into a bowl. Place the second pan back on the heat, add powdered jaggery and ½ cup water and stir continuously till the jaggery dissolves. Switch off the heat and cool down to room temperature. Add the sautéed nuts, reserving some for garnishing, to the 1st pan and mix well. Add jaggery mixture and mix well. Transfer the kheer into a serving bowl, garnish with reserved nuts and serve immediately.

(Recipe courtesy: Sanjeev Kapoor khazana)

Kunafa

Ingredients

* Water, 1 cup

* Sugar till dissolved, 1/2 cup

* Lemon juice, 1/4 tsp

* Saffron essence, 1/2 tsp, cook until the syrup thickens

* Vermicelli, 150 gm

* Butter mix, 2 tbsp

* Yellow food colour, 1/2 tsp

* Vermicelli in food colour, 2 tbsp

* Ricotta cheese, 1 tbsp

* Mozzarella cheese, 2 tbsp

* Two tablespoon reserve vermicelli cook it in medium-low heat for 20-25 minutes.

How to make: Make the syrup: In a medium-sized saucepan, combine sugar, water, rose water and lemon juice. Bring the mixture to a boil over medium-high heat. Simmer until the sugar is dissolved and the mixture is thickened for 5-6 minutes. In a large bowl separate well the vermicelli, add melted butter and mix well. Melt 1 tbsp of butter on 9-inch (23cm) pan. Spread half the of if vermicelli onto the bottom of the pan. Carefully press with a wooden spoon. Very gently spread the cheese, leave 1 cm space at the edges and cover with the rest. Press gently on the top and on the edges to make a round shape. Fry about 5 minutes over medium heat until the bottom is golden. Put a plate on top, and flip over the kunafa, and add 1 tbsp of butter and fry the other side 5 minutes more, until golden. Turn the heat off and pour the syrup (you can use all the syrup or some of it). Transfer to a large plate and garnish with pistachios.

(Recipe courtesy: N’Oven Cake &Co)