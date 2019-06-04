Tips for working moms to dress smartly to work

Here is a guide to all those working mothers who are struggling to find that perfect office look because being a mother certainly should not take away the pleasure of dolling up.

One-piece

Keep one-piece out fit-dresses and jumpsuits to a minimum. They make good one-time wear as they need to be maintained well, and they are rarely clean when you need them.

Tunics or kurtas teamed with slim, loose or wide pants, or cotton lycra tights work best for the current weather conditions. Also, they give you the option to mix and match or unmatch to create your unique style statement.

Saris

Restrict saris for those special days when you don’t have to run around doing a million errands. However, if saris define your style then, go for it.

Jackets

This is the best way to create a professional look, over skirts and pants. Then with a quick change into jeans or leggings, blazers fit right in. Stick to solid colours and different lengths for flexibility; I would recommend single-breasted. Unstructured jackets work just as well as blazers if you work in a more relaxed office atmosphere.

Skirts

Worldwide, skirts are a professional staple. They can be patterned, but ever so slightly. You want to be able to mix and match them with whatever you find that’s clean. Skirts should be medium length -- two inches below the knee should be fine.

Pants

Pants follow pretty much the same rules as blazers. Stick to solid colours; slip on a sweatshirt, windbreaker or denim jacket, and you are ready for the day. Khaki pants are a working mother’s dream; they are good workwear. Whether you should wear pants with pockets, pleats or cuffs depends on your body shape. The fuss-free design should always be your sartorial mantra.

Blouses

Stick to the basic button-down variety with regular sleeves and cuffs; it is an easy wear.

Sweaters

Forget turtlenecks and sweater blouses as they’re good only for one-time wear before washing or dry-cleaning. Do stick to sweaters that are worn over blouses, like V-necks or cardigans.

Accessories

Purses

Little clutch bags are perfect for a working parent. Purses need to accommodate a lot of things like wallet, makeup, cell phones etc. Clever options are coach bags, totes, backpacks and slings.

Jewellery

Keep it simple. Your earrings, necklace and pin do not have to match exactly; it’s easier if they don’t. Diamond or pearl studs with a delicate chain and a dainty pendant teamed with a classic wristwatch should complete the look.

Scarves

There is no quicker and easier way to complete an outfit. Just buy several scarves that fit into your personal colour scheme, and on the way out the door, just grab one and go.