Try making these biscuit-based desserts

Maybe it is just the sugar rush, but desserts have a way of lifting one’s spirits. And during these stressful times allowing yourself to indulge your sweet tooth, even a tad bit, could make the day better for you.

But, almost two months into the lockdown, if you are fresh out of ideas, or a few days away from the next grocery run, we got your back. Here are a few desserts you can whip with something you would always find in your pantry: biscuits.

Cheesecake

Blitz together some digestive biscuits and melted butter, press it down on a springform pan and the base of your cheesecake is ready. You can also alternate this with Marie biscuits or even Parle G if you are looking for a caramelised tone. This base works for both baked and frozen cheesecakes. Leftover crumbs can be used as topping.

Biscuit tiramisu

Except for the layers, this dessert might not really qualify for the title of tiramisu. Nevertheless, this inexpensive and easy-to-assemble dessert can work wonders. Dip biscuits in coffee to make your base. Whip together cocoa powder and fresh cream for the chocolate cream layer. Alternate the two layers, until you are all run out; make sure that the cream is the top layer. Refrigerate for five hours. Top with fresh fruit or berries of your choosing.

Serradura pudding

A Portuguese dessert, Serradura or ‘sawdust’ pudding gets its name from its toppings. Whip together whipping cream, vanilla essence, and condensed milk till stiff peaks form and refrigerate. Powder some biscuits along with a handful of cashew nuts. Alternate the layers of the powdered mixture and whipped cream. Use crumbled biscuit and chocolate shavings to top off the dessert.

Millionaire shortbread

The base for millionaire shortbread or bars is similar to that of a cheesecake. Typically, these bars have a biscuit base with a caramel centre and chocolate ganache topping. For the caramel, melt together butter and sugar and stir in condensed milk. Pour this mixture onto the cooled biscuit base and let it set. For the chocolate layer, pour warm cream on to dark chocolate pieces. Mix well and pour over the caramel layer. Add some sea salt flakes on top for good measure. Chill until it sets and cut into rectangles.

Rockyroad bars

Dark chocolate, butter, syrup, and biscuits is all that you need. Melt the butter, chocolate, and syrup together and set aside. Crush the biscuits (not too finely) and mix it with the chocolate. You can add marshmallows at this step for added sweetness. Add some more of the chocolate mixture and smoothen out the top. Refrigerate for two hours or until set. Cut into bars and serve.