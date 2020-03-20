Try traditional dishes for Ugadi

Ugadi is just a couple of days away. It’s also a time to spend with family and gorge on some traditional home-made delicacies.

Ugadi marks the beginning of Chaitra, the first month, in the Hindu Lunar calendar. The spirit of the festival is to leave the past behind and embrace a new start. After the customary morning ritual of an oil-bath, wearing new clothes, and prayers, it is mandatory to treat one’s taste buds to Bevu-bella (neem and jaggery) which symbolises the bittersweet combination in life.

The flavours of life are brought out through a variety of dishes prepared on this day. Each ingredient signifies something special. For instance, neem stands for a combination of bitterness and happiness, jaggery for sweetness, green chillies for its hot spicy taste, salt for fear, tamarind juice for its sourness signifies disgust, and lemons or mangoes for the tang which symbolises surprises that life has in store.

Metrolife puts together some lip-smacking traditional dishes made exclusively for Ugadi.



Payasa



Dry Fruits Payasa

Perfect dessert dish that satiates one’s craving for sweets.

Ingredients

Rice

Coconut Milk

Poppy seeds

Jaggery

Dry fruits

Moong Dal

Cardamom

Method

Boil rice and Moong Dal separately

Add 2-3 spoons of ghee and fry the dry fruits till it turns golden brown

Extract milk out of grinding coconut and poppy seeds

Add the milk to simmer rice and dal to proper consistency

Add powdered jaggery according to taste

Powder cardamom seeds and add to the mixture

Simmer the entire mixture

Add the fried dry fruits as topping.



Raw Mango Rice Sanjeev Kapoor



Unripened Mango Rice (Mavinakai Chitranna)

A tangy dish that’s perfect for all the mango lovers.

Ingredients

Rice

Unripened mangoes

Lemons

Cooking Oil

Mustard seeds (sasive)

Bengal Gram (Kadlebele)

Split Black Gram (Uddinbele)

Curry Leaves

Coriander

Green chillies

Turmeric

Salt

Method

Boil rice

Boil Bengal Gram and Spilt Black Gram in water for a few minutes

Add mustard seeds, curry leaves, coriander, chopped green chillies, and little turmeric and fry it with cooking oil.

Add the above fry to boiled rice which is mixed with grated Unripened mangoes and squeeze a little lemon juice and add salt as required.



Kosambari. Vidhya’s vegetarian kitchen



Kosambari

This crunchy healthy salad will leave you feeling fresh.

Ingredients

Moong Dal

Cucumber

Green chillies

Coriander

Grated carrot

Mustard seeds

Asafoetida (Ingu)

Curry leaves

Method

Soak Moong dal in water for 15 minutes, and drain the water therafter.

Add cucumber, grated carrot, few green chillies, and salt in a bowl.

Fry mustard seeds, little asafoetida (Ingu) and curry leaves with cooking oil

Add the fried ingredients to the mixture in the bowl.

BeeleHolide

Holige or obattu is one of the most loved sweet dishes during this time.

Ingredients

Jaggery

Toor Dal

Cardamom

Grated coconut

Maida

Turmeric

Cooking Oil

Method

Make a soft dough of maida, a pinch of turmeric, and sufficient water. Add required amount of cooking oil and let it rest for two hours.

Boil the Toor Dal in water.

Boil jaggery, grated coconut, and two or three cardamom in a separate vessel, till it partially hardens. Do not add water to this mixture.

Mix the partially hardened mixture and boiled Toor Dal to make small balls out of them.

Dip the balls in maida and flatten it on the plastic sheet smeared with a little bit of cooking oil so the balls do not stick to it.

Roast it on a pre-heated pan.

Channadal Vada

Any form of Vada is a scrumptious snack.

Ingredients

Channa dal

Garlic

Ginger

Green Chillies

Onion

Mint leaves

Coriander leaves

Method

Soak Channa Dal for two to three hours

Coarse grind garlic, ginger, green chillies, onions, mint leaves, and coriander leaves

Mix the above ingredients with Channa to shape it accordingly and deep fry.

Beans Palya

This dish is rich in fibre, vitamins, and minerals.

Ingredients

Beans

Mustard Seeds

Bengal Gram (Kadlebele)

Split Black Gram (Uddin bele)

Green chillies

Grated coconut

Salt

Method

Fry chopped bean, mustard seeds, Bengal gram, split black gram, green chillies, and grated coconut in cooking oil.

Add little water and salt to this mixture. Serve hot.



Jinoos Kitchen



Obattinsaaru

Finishing your meal with hot steamed rice and a spicy curry is what happy endings are about.

Ingredients

Left-over filling of Holige (Belekattu)

Tamarind

Red chillies

Rasam powder

Cumin seeds (Jeera)

Pepper

Garlic

Mustard seeds (sasive)

Asafoetida (Ingu)

Curry leaves

Jaggery

Salt

Method

Roast red chillies, tamarind, jeera, garlic, and pepper in ghee

Grind the above ingredients into a paste after adding salt and rasam powder

Add this to Belekattu water

Deep fry Asafoetida (Ingu), curry leaves, and mustard seeds

Boil a small quantity of jaggery and add it to the mixture.