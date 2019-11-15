Two-day event for kids

This Children’s Day, ‘Colours of Life’ and ‘LXL Ideas Pvt Ltd’ collaborated with Embassy Group, for the annual two-day fun-filled extravaganza, ‘Sinchana’ at Ambedkar Bhavan Auditorium, Vasanth Nagar.

The cultural programme aims to foster talent through an inter-school competition. This year saw participation from over 2,000 underprivileged students from 14 Government Schools and one children’s home.

This year the theme of the event was ‘Saving Water’, to encourage students to be mindful in managing freshwater resources.

Students participated in different activities like essay-writing, debate, mehendi design, drawing, dance, and singing. The event was inaugurated by Jitu Virwani, chairman and managing director, Embassy Group. He also encouraged students to play an active role in conserving water.

Simran Chandok, Trustee, Colours of Life says, “We look after 4,400 children and make sure that at least 50 percent of them participate in non-academic competitions like painting, art and crafts, dance and singing competitions. Every year 14 schools and the hostel we look after compete against each other.”

The celebratory competition strives to recognise the efforts of every child and help them to build the confidence to express their views. It nurtures those who possess both character and competence.

“We believe that a child can acquire life skills only when one steps out of their comfort zone. This event helps in achieving that ,” says Simran.

Talking about the theme of the event, she says, “We intend to take the campaign ahead. We will also run a competition with suggestions from children about how to save water.”

Shaina Ganapathy, head of community outreach, Embassy Group says, “We look at an all-round development of a child. Right from focusing on their health by providing them with clean drinking water and food from Akshaya Patra to health checkups and treatments, we also look at other verticals like renovating and constructing school buildings.”

Programmes like Sinchana encourages students to compete and push themselves beyond their regular classes. “It creates a sense of celebration among kids, helps them understand their potential and gain confidence,” she adds.