Upendra: Watch my films to understand my politics

Actor-turned-politician Upendra, who launched his political party ‘Prajakeeya’ in August 2018, says his films give clear clues to his political ideology. Superhit films ‘Upendra’, ‘Super’, ‘Shh’, ‘A’ and ‘Om’, reveal the struggles inside him, he told Metrolife in a special interview.

“When I entered the cinema, I got immersed in it. ‘Om’ was about the rowdyism that I had heard about and seen as well. ‘Upendra’ was a psychological thriller, while ‘Super’ delved into patriotism and ‘Uppi2’ talked about why God is the greatest administrator. I took all cinematic liberties to convey my vision for the State and also portrayed what I thought was wrong with the system,” Upendra says.

Kashinath as guru

Upendra recalls he entered the film industry because of his urge to bring about positive change in society. “Something strange pushed me. In the early 1990s, I began writing scripts and songs that reflected my ideas. It was at this time that I met Kashinath and he took me under his wing. ‘Anantana Avantara’ was my first film with him. I wrote a song for the film and acted in it too. The film changed my life forever,” he recalls.

Upendra says he seeks the truth in all his films and dreams of a corruption-free nation with no poverty. How should an ideal government be? What is the job of people’s representatives as against what they are doing today? Upendra says he has explored these thoughts in his films.

He says what he attempts is similar to what has come to be known as parallel cinema. “Most films I have directed deal only with offbeat ideas and subjects. They are presented in a commercial way because that reaches the masses. People ask me why I pick on such extreme and revolutionary subjects. I tell them that I make a film only when a subject or the making excites me,” he explains.

Donning many hats

Three decades into the film industry, Upendra is often asked how he juggles the roles of actor, director and now politician. “My answer is simple — acting and directing are my livelihood. Whatever spare time I have, I devote to politics because I am an independent person with no hidden agenda,” he says.

After directing and acting ‘Uppi 2’ in 2015, he decided he should get into politics. “There was a certain restlessness inside me that didn’t let me stay quiet,” he says.

He points out that what makes a country beautiful is not just its lakes, landscapes and animals, but also the people. “Leaders have not stood by their promises. We are in a crisis because our leaders have converted everything into a business, even health and education. Two of the most important sectors have turned into money-spinning machines,” he says.

When was the last time we stopped putting pressure on our children to score above 90 per cent? Have we allowed our children to enjoy their childhood and shown them that there is a life beyond the competition, wonders Upendra.

Politics vs service

Many ask him why he had to start a political party if he wanted to do social service. “So I ask them back, ‘Isn’t politics social service?’ People feel politics is a business. They are paying their taxes and an elected representative must be transparent, accountable and responsible for the tax collected. Politicians taking a salary must work for the welfare of the people,” he says. He nurtures no dream of becoming the chief minister or taking on a powerful position.

“I want my vision and my message to reach as many youngsters as possible. Mine is a manifesto-based party because I believe people should vote for thoughts and perspectives rather than for a person or party,” he says.

On the home front

Upendra’s wife Priyanka is a well-known actor who has now ventured into production. His children – Aishwarya and Ayush– are keen to follow in their parents’ footsteps. What does he do when he is not acting or directing? “We have a farm near the Big Banyan Tree on Mysore Road, where I do farming. We grow chemical-free vegetables and fruits. It helps me stay connected to nature. It is hard to put into words the joy I feel when I see a seed grow into a plant”, he sums up.