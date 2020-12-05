Upskilling in demand in pandemic world

The pandemic has turned the world upside down in more ways than one. Employment and job security has taken a hit across the globe. While the economy and job market may be out of one’s control, many have decided to make the best of the situation by strategically planning their next move. To this end, they have taken to upskilling themselves.

What is upskilling?

Upskilling is defined as the training that one goes through to acquire skills that would help them become better at a job they already perform. The idea is simple, the more they learn, the faster they can react and adapt to the market. Making themselves an invaluable asset, they believe, can help them retain their job even during uncertain times. For those on the lookout for a new job, the newer skills would make them stand out from the competition.

Varun Kukday, who has a sports management degree from France, decided to pursue a course in Data Science and Engineering. “When I came back to India, I found it difficult to find a well-paying job. It is a niche industry, and the jobs are few,” he explains. Having always been interested in statistics, he decided that maybe he could switch tracks from branding and marketing to sports analytics. He started the course in July and has a few months left. But, he says that the course has already helped him. “I have taken on a lot of self projects. My goal is to be able to make sense of the data available and I have been creating a database and a lot of graphs and statistical models, which will help in the long run,” he says.

Many takers in IT

The ed-tech industry witnessed a significant surge in demand for upskilling and reskilling programs during the pandemic.

Data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, cybersecurity, and cloud computing are some of the popular programs, according to Great Learning, a platform focused on upskilling working professionals and students.

“The sudden outbreak of Covid-19 has accelerated the growth of the ed-tech sector as a whole.

Majority of students and professionals realised that lifelong learning is important to build a sustainable career.

Over the last few months, we have seen a five-fold increase in the learner base,” says Hari Krishnan Nair, co-founder, Great Learning.

While most people taking up courses fall within the 20-35 age bracket, upskilling is popular across seniority levels, from college students to senior professionals with more than 15 years of work experience

opting to use this time

to brush up their

resumes.

“Learners also come from different verticals including IT/ITES, banking and finance, e-commerce, consulting and even automobiles,” he says.

In creative spaces...

Nikhil Malik aka ICONYK, pop-rap producer, decided to teach himself how to make better videos. He learnt how to operate a DSLR, and use video editing software such as Final Cut Pro and DaVinci Resolve.

“There was so much free time during the lockdown and I felt like my Instagram game was lacking. I wantd to churn out some fresh video content for my audience, so I decided to learn how to shoot videos with the help of a ring light,” he says. “I also perfected the art of cooking Butter Chicken, a recipe that I have been trying my hands on, every Sunday, for about two years now. My parents were particularly proud of this skill, and not to forget my dishwashing,” he adds.

Composer and vocalist Varun Rajut, on the other hand, focused on learning how to use OBS, a video recording and live streaming platform along with Soundflower and Logic to stream high fidelity audio for live concerts as well as virtual mixing and mastering sessions since going to the studio was no longer an option.

He also worked on his video-editing and production abilities and polished his audio production skills.

“Doing a high-quality live stream was always on the cards simply because of the reach you can get online, but the lockdown and sudden interest in digital concerts kind of propelled me in this direction,” he explains.

Cost factor

Upskilling does not have to be an expensive affair. While some rely on learning platforms for the structure it provides, it is not the only way to go about it. A lot of resources are available online for free, such as YouTube tutorials.

Jazz-Blues, Soul and R&B vocalist Vasundhara Vee self-published a book, learnt how to design and set up a website and even completed a course in marketing.

While she relied on learning platforms, much of her learning took place through podcasts, blogs and ads that she came across during her research.