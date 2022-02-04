V-Day gifts for backpackers

Scratch-off world map poster

A scratch-off map is a good way to keep track of the countries you’ve visited and to mark the destinations you would like to travel to. Plus, it makes for a chic wall decor. Find on amazon.in for Rs 1,399

Day treks

There are some beautiful hills outside Bengaluru to trek. You can find eight to nine trekking routes on the website of Thrillophilia, a travel curation company. These are within 80-100 km of Bengaluru. Book a trek for Rs 950 to Rs 1,249 per person on thrillophilia.com

Trekking shoes

Sturdy, waterproof and lightweight shoes can tremendously improve the trekking experience. Myntra.com has a range of trekking shoes in the range of Rs 1,119 to Rs 3,995

Hiking gear

If your partner likes long treks, get them a gear kit. Depending on your budget, it can consist of a travel backpack, elbow, shoulder, and knee pads, a helmet, waterproof clothing gear, a leak-proof water bottle, and other things. Available on trekkit.in

Portable tent

Camping can be a great way to spend time with your partner, so surprise him/her/them with a cosy tent. Plus, it can encourage you to make more outdoor plans. Get it for Rs 1,299 and upwards on decathlon.in

Passport cover

From faux leather to handcrafted vegan leather, passport covers come in many varieties. You can even personalise them by adding quirky stickers and pins. Buy for Rs 725 to Rs 1,350 from thejunket.in