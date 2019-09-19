Vishnuvardhan, superstar and caring father-in-law 

When I came to Bengaluru from Dharwad, I began working in an architectural firm as an interior designer. I did theatre after office hours. The director of a play I was acting in happened to be the brother of the legendary actor Vishnuvardhan.

Our team was thrilled when Vishnuvardhan, his wife Bharathi, and their two daughters Chandana and Keerthi came to watch our play.

Vishnuvardhan appreciated my performance and compared me to the great Shankar Nag. I was ecstatic. And while I was still there, I got a proposal. Would I marry Keerthi, his daughter?

I went to meet the family around the time my first film was released and I had just signed my second. I shared my anxiety: I hail from a middle class family and I had just begun my career. I wouldn’t be able to afford the lifestyle their beloved daughter was used to and richly deserved.

After listening to me patiently, he said he had been exactly in my position when he had married Bharathi, already a superstar. That introduced me to his humility and greatness.

“I watch people’s eyes, they don’t lie. I know you are a good person and that’s enough for me. I am sure you will look after my daughter well,” he said.

My heart grew lighter. He knew I was a singer, and asked me to sing. I sang a song to the most beautiful girl in the world, Keerthi. And that day our romance was ignited, and her parents became Appa and Amma to me.

Appa was protective about me from the very beginning. He was a philosopher and guide. But mostly, he chose to be my friend. Once, when he was in Chennai, he came to know I had been ignored and insulted at the audio release of a film I had acted in.

He called to console me and told me to fly to Chennai right away. Before I could make up my mind, he had sent me my air tickets. When I reached there, to my shock, I got to know he had cried all night like a child, worrying about me.

We have acted, played, sung, travelled, worked out and laughed together. We have had discussions on a host of topics. Those experiences have enriched me immensely.

Once we were visiting Dharmasthala. Veerendra Heggade, the dharmadhikari, put a gold chain with a Lord Manjunatha locket around Appa’s neck. Within seconds, Appa took it out and put it around my neck and blessed me.

I was stunned and speechless. How can I explain this bandhana (relationship) and the care he showered on me?

When I look back, I ask myself, “With so many better-looking, more qualified and rich boys around, why did he choose me as his son-in-law?” Appa used to seek answers in spirituality. When he got no answers, he would simply point upwards and say, “It’s all because of the Almighty”. Perhaps that’s the answer to my question too.

(The actor’s birth anniversary fell on September 18.)