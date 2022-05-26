Want to quit smoking? Here's how

Every year on May 31, the world observes World No Tobacco Day.

Here are a few tips from doctors on how people can overcome tobacco addiction.

Easy access

Tobacco addiction in India is growing because of easy access to cigarettes and related products, says Dr Satish. The first step to overcome addiction is to approach a professional, says Sundar Raman, president-counselor of Shakthi De-Addiction and Rehabilitation center. Relaxing techniques like walks, using nicotine patches and nicotine gums, and music are helpful, but it depends on the individual, and factors like the amount and years one has been smoking.

Don’t slack

Sheetal Lakhani, clinical psychologist, Nimhans, says, “Quit today, and it’s easier than doing it tomorrow.” She adds, “The brain becomes more and more used to the chemicals, making it difficult to quit. Quitting can be easier with the support of others.” People are advised to fix a quitting date, mark it in the calendar, and to share the plan with people who are close to you. Many find help from support groups.

The SMART way

People in the process of de-addiction must be prepared for symptoms like headaches and constipation that make it difficult to quit (called withdrawal symptoms), say health experts. Overall, they say goals must be SMART — specific, measurable, achievable, realistic, and time-bound.

Sheetal feels that loving oneself and “appreciating the progress one makes is important are crucial in the fight to quit smoking”.