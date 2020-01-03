Wedding and cocktail dress collection

About the designer

RUFES RAJ KUMAR S

A graduate from Vogue Institute of Art and Design, Rufes has been fascinated by the world of fashion since he was 12. Designing garments and displaying them on the ramp was a childhood dream. He looks up to German designer Karl Lagerfeld for the way he portrayed fashion and calls it “beyond visualisation”. He also draws inspiration from designer Gaurav Gupta. Rufes is currently working as a designer at ‘Hepyssaa Fashion Boutique’ in Chennai. He is showcasing his collection, ‘Tamara’, a line of wedding and cocktail wear.

Designer speaks

Rufes says, “‘Tamara’, is for those who love to dress up to get out of the mundane. It also means lotus, a sacred flower.

It is a symbol of purity and good luck. It is inspired by the

silhouettes of Lebanese

fashion designer Nicolas Jebran, but I have added nuances of my own creativity. I have primarily used scuba fabric and rose quartz colour. I have also added glitter petals and flowers, which symbolises Tamara’s shimmer in life.”

Collection:

tamara

Models

Prathibha P Kowshik

Photographer

Suraj Gupta