‘When I got pregnant, I stopped getting film offers’

Having shot to fame for her performances in ‘Simple Agi Ondh Love Story’ and ‘Fair & Lovely’, Shwetha Srivatsav is an actress to be reckoned with. As she celebrated her birthday on September 4, the actress talked to Metrolife about her journey so far, motherhood and her daughter.

When did you decide to become an actor? Has this always been your dream?

My father was involved in theatre, and that is where I started. Once I got older, I got into television on my dad’s insistence. People kept telling me that I am talented and that I shouldn’t quit. I realised that if I was going to act, I would rather be in films. Nobody thought that I would make it because I wasn’t conventionally beautiful. My husband, however, encouraged me to follow my dreams. It took me four years, but it was worth it.

You took a break during your pregnancy, and now it has been about three years. Do you plan to come back?

It wasn’t my decision to take a break. Sadly, when filmmakers realised I was pregnant, I stopped receiving offers. However, it worked out perfectly for me, because I was able to completely focus on my daughter.

Were you upset when you realised that you were being sidelined?

Our industry has a long way to go. Actresses don’t need to act well, because they are just eye-candy. In fact, when I got pregnant, there were so many comments about my weight. I try to not take these things too seriously, but it was disheartening. But, I will find my way, like I always do.

What motivated you to get artist Badal Nanjundaswamy to paint your baby bump?

My husband really wanted me to get the painting done, and the idea made me very happy. We also thought that it would be a great gift for our baby, once she grows up. Maybe she will be embarrassed by it, who knows!

Have you always been deliberately picky about your movie choices?

I get very limited choices in the first place. Even out of them, I only choose the ones that speak to me. If I choose a film that does not do justice, I would be letting my audience down. I am open to everything, especially now. I want my daughter to know that she should follow her heart, and not pay a lot of attention to society. What better way to do that than lead by example?

How do you take to criticism?

People like to talk, they like to see you fail. I am a self-made woman. I learnt everything about the industry on the go. When things are good, everyone wants to be your friend, otherwise, they will talk about you behind your back. Give your best at whatever you do, that way you will know not to take these things too seriously.

Ashmitha is now two years old and already has a one lakh following on Instagram. When did you decide to create a personal profile for her?

She was about six months when I started her own account. She had already taken over my profile, and I didn’t want to bore my followers with my daughter’s antics. It has been very organic. If we ever manage to capture something she does, we put it up.

Would we be seeing Ashmitha on the big screen any time soon?

Only if Majid Majidi calls (laughs). If something good comes along we would consider it. I don’t want to force my will on her. Later, if she decides she wants to act, I will support her. What I want for her is to grow up to be a good person, who is confident and stands brave against all odds. Fame is inconsequential.

What has motherhood taught you?

Patience (laughs). To be present in the moment. It is all so fleeting, I want to soak up every single moment.

What are your plans for the future?

I have big dreams for myself. I might decide to pursue my passion for yoga and dancing. Maybe, I will foray into the world of business. I have been considering directing, as well. Whatever I do, I will still be acting though.