Whipped coffee makes a comeback

Ever since the lockdown, social media has been filled with challenges. The latest one, which you definitely would have seen, the Dalgona coffee challenge.

Almost everyone is putting their free time to good use by trying their hand at this whipped coffee which requires only a few ingredients but plenty of patience.

Team Metrolife also decided to join the bandwagon and make a cup of this frothy goodness.

We started off whisking some coffee powder, sugar, a little bit of water in a bowl. Unfortunately, we didn’t have an electric whisker, so after the longest 15 to 20 minutes of our lives, we had the final product in front of us.

The trick is to keep whisking — when you think you’ve whisked enough, whisk some more, till it doubles in size and the colour of the coffee becomes lighter than when you started off. In the end, it will look like a light brown cloud.

The whipped coffee is then poured into a glass filled with ice-cold milk. Mix it up slightly before sipping it. It had a strong espresso flavour and is definitely a drink one could have on a hot afternoon, or when you miss the fancy concoctions you get at cafes that you can’t visit anytime soon.

Not a new concept

Whipped coffee is not a new trend though. Remember phenti coffee aka beaten coffee? It’s pretty much the same concept. The only difference is, you add the milk over the beaten coffee mixture. The social media trend took off on a South Korean YouTube channel before it became viral on TikTok. It has also become one of the most Instagrammable drinks over last month.

At the time of this article, there are more than 1 lakh posts of the drink on Instagram.

The trend may not last long but we’d recommend you try it out at least once.