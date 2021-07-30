Who are your 3 am friends?

Friendship day is on Sunday. Metrolife asked Kannada film industry actors about their favourite friends and what makes their bond special.

Even amidst the pandemic and lockdowns, online chats, phone calls, and meetings at home helped them sail through.

‘Cricket brought

us together’

Karthik Jayaram shares a special bond with actor Kiccha Sudeep.

“After I joined the industry, Sudeep has been my closest friend. We met at a cricket tournament in 2009, and our common love for the sport got us together,” says the ‘Aa Karaala Ratri’ actor.

The duo meets up as often as they can. “Anytime I need anything, I call him and he’s always there,” he says.

Sudeep is like family and that’s how he treats me, says Jayaram. “Whenever there is a family occasion, he invites me over. Despite being actors, we don’t discuss films when we meet. Our talks centre around family, day-to-day activities, and cricket, among other things,” says Jayaram.

The ‘Kotigobba’ star is a great cook and Karthik relishes his kitchen experiments. “We spend hours together when we meet. He’s older to me yet understands me well, guides me and stands by me through all dark phases — for me that is friendship,” says Jayaram.

How they catch up: Hang out at Sudeep’s place, enjoying his cooking.

‘My twin is my best buddy’

Actress Adhvithi Shetty of upcoming film ‘Iravan’, says her best friend will always be her twin sister, Ashvithi Shetty.

“We are lucky that we have each other. She has been my best buddy since the moment I was born. We have a very unique bond — sometimes we don’t even have to express our feelings about situations, as we both think alike,” says Adhvithi.

The duo is together all the time, unless away for work projects. “I don’t think any other friends get to spend so much time together, as we do. We do fight but we are always there for each other,” says the actor.

How they catch up: Shopping, dancing and cooking together.

‘We are a trio’

‘Gultoo’ fame Sonu Gowda has two close friends, whom she met separately but who are now a fun trio.

Sonu met Nikitha during her pre-university days. “We know each other for 13 years and have stood by each other through all lows. We get along well and have travelled to many places including Bhutan and Goa,” she says.

Sonu met Kiran at dance class. “She is like an elder sister to me. Kiran guides and corrects me when I’m faltering or lost. She is very level-headed,” says the actor.

Now, Kiran, Nikitha and Sonu, hang out together at Kiran’s home or meet for coffee or lunch. “During lockdowns, we would Facetime or do video calls to each other or communicate over Snapchat. I even stayed at Nikitha’s house during a lockdown, we cooked food and binged on films together,” she says.

How they catch up: Exploring outdoors with Nikitha, chat sessions at Kiran’s home.

‘Like a couple’

Dhanya Ramkumar, who will be soon be seen in Kannada film ‘Ninna Sanihake’, has a gang of three friends, who she turns to at happy and sad times.

“Rhea, Anmol and Arzoo are all equally close to me. Arzoo and I met through a social circle and soon we became a gang of best buddies. Though everyone talks about how childhood friends are the best, like-mindedness matters a lot. I gel with the group really well,” she says.

They call themselves the ‘T Club’. “The girls are literally a reflection of me. The whole gang is like a couple; we are protective of each other and possessive, we are like a couple. We do three-day mini-vacations, dress up and go out, binge-watch series and movies, and spill the tea (thus the group name),” she says.

How they catch up: Swimming, going on mini-vacations.

‘My partner in crime’

Praveen Tej and actor Arun Ram have been friends for a decade now.

“I met him on the sets of a channel reality show. Though we met on a professional front, we soon became buddies,” he says.

Praveen speaks to Arun almost every day. “He’s my partner in crime. Even though it’s been 10 years since we know each other, our bond has a child-like innocence to it. We can be absolutely silly around each other,” he says.

The best part is that their families know each other, says Praveen. “If we aren’t outdoors, we chill at each other’s places,” says the ‘Mundina Nildana’ star.

How they catch up: Party together outside and hang out at home.