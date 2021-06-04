Why Arjan Bajwa thinks fitness is everything

Arjan Bajwa is best known for his roles in ‘Fashion’, ‘Rustom’, ‘Bobby Jasoos’ and ‘Kabir Singh’. The much-appreciated actor made his digital debut with Zee5 original — State of Seige 26/11. He played a role inspired by a real-life hero — commander of the 51 Special Action Group (SAG), Brigadier Sunil Sheoran (then colonel). Critics and fans highly appreciated Arjan’s performance in the series. He will be next seen in an Amazon Prime Video series, opposite Shruti Hassan. The series is based on Ravi Subramanian’s novel ‘The Bestseller She Wrote’. In a candid interview with Metrolife, Arjan talks about the new series, his co-actors, and how the pandemic has affected his life

Your next series on Amazon Prime Video is based on Ravi Subramanian’s The Bestseller She Wrote. Tell us more about it.

I cannot divulge into details right now, but if you have read the book, you know that it is a crime-thriller, a high-intensity drama kind of a story. The adaptation of the book has happened, but things like how the characters will come out to be, and the title of the series is yet to be decided. I am starring opposite Shruti Hassan, and we have Mithun Chakraborty sir, and Gauhar Khan as well.

How is it like working with actors like Shruti Hassan and Mithun Chakraborty?

It is amazing to work with such a great cast. Superstars like Mithun sir teach you the actual meaning of professionalism and humility. Being at that level and having done over 200 films, he is still so enthusiastic! He inspires us to learn things and do things differently. Shruti, as everybody knows, is a rockstar. She is multi-faceted — she sings, acts, is a songwriter, and a multi-linguist. She is fantastic and brings great energy to the set.

How has the pandemic affected your professional life?

Everybody’s life has been affected, and people associated with media and films are no different. Everybody’s work has taken a backseat and halted for the time being. We have realised more in these times that health is more important than anything else. Even if the shoots have been stalled, we know that it is only a temporary phase. First, we need to take care of our well-being. Work can happen all our lives.

How did you keep yourself motivated to stay fit during the pandemic?

Being in a situation like this — in a pandemic does not give you a reason not to be fit. People who gave up on fitness and health probably always had a mindset like that. I have always been keen on keeping myself fit. Right from my school days, I developed this habit. For staying fit, you have to be consistent. That is what helped me in maintaining my fitness.

You ventured into the OTT space in 2020. How different is it from mainstream cinema?

I look at the OTT space as a platform. The process of filmmaking is no different. I do not understand why people think of OTT as something else which is out of the ordinary. It is a means of exhibition, and it is no other different. I ventured into the OTT not thinking that I am doing something different. I got into it because of the content — to play a subject like Brigadier Sunil Sheoran, a real-life hero. Even if it were a film, it would have been the same for me.