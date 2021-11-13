Why bank on food spreads?

Food spreads are the easiest way to elevate a boring dish to something memorable. The best part is, they are quick to make and healthy too. Metrolife recommends you to whip these up over the weekend.

Anis Fathima tells you how green chutney can be made with ingredients available in your backyard.

Ingredients

Coriander-2 cups

Mint-1 cup

Green chilli- 4

Lime juice- juice of one lime

Ginger- 2- inch piece

Salt to taste

Sugar to taste

Black salt – 1 or 2 pinches

jeera- ½ tsp

Papdi- ½ cup

Method

Add washed coriander with stems, mint leaves, ginger, green chillies, salt, black salt, jeera, and papdi. To reduce the tangy taste, add a pinch of sugar and water and grind.

This can be used in sandwiches and with pav bhaji. Or, add curd and use with barbeque chicken.

Atiya Khan shares the recipe of red pepper chutney or spread. It can be had with just about everything.

Ingredients

Red bell pepper - 1

Red chillies (big)- 6

Vinegar- 1 to 2 tsp

Salt- as per taste

Oil - 1 tbsp

Method

Rub oil on the red bell pepper and chillies and roast them on open flame until the entire skin is black. Keep it aside.

Once cooled, remove the charred and black skin, cut off the stem and discard the seeds. Retain the seeds of only three red chillies.Put the peppers and chillies in the blender with the rest of the ingredients and grind until it’s coarse and the consistency of a chutney.

Add more of the red chilli seeds if you want it spicier. Adjust the vinegar and salt according to your taste.

Dilshad Khan lists down a white sauce recipe. Also known as Béchamel sauce, you can pair it with vegetables, turn it into a creamy casserole or pour it over seafood or sliced chicken.

Ingredients

2 tbsp butter

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp pepper

1/4 tsp white pepper

1 tbsp Mozzarella cheese

1 cup milk

Method

Melt butter over medium heat. Add flour and stir until the butter and flour are well combined. Pour in milk and cheese and stir continuously till it thickens. Add more milk depending on the desired consistency.