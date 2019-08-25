Why beige is here to stay

With designers releasing their Autumn-Winter collections, one colour is prominent across the globe — the humble beige.

It has survived Spring-Summer, and is not leaving the ramp and the wardrobe yet.

So why is it such a popular colour? Mansi Kindra, design head, fashion, Tjori, says it is the versatility that keeps designers hooked.

“There are numerous ways in which one can work around beige. It can be paired with nude shades as well as dark colours. This season, beige on beige is trending. A beige Pashmina shawl can be paired with any garment and it looks classy,” she says.

Similarly, you can also pair a beige-coloured kurta-pajama with an emerald green dupatta. Keep your earrings and footwear the same colour and you are good to go.

Add splash of colour

While opting for an all-beige look, it is important to break the monotony with a contrasting colour belt or accessory to create a stark difference.

“If you are wearing a beige kurta and palazzo or a beige sari with the same colour blouse, complete your look with a tan belt or a dupatta. Beige with white is another classy option. The key to rock the beige-on-beige look is to pair it with the right colour,” explains Mansi.

Play with prints for a fun take. A printed muffler or a shawl on a solid beige outfit looks not just smart but adds the fun quotient.

Beige in menswear

For the longest time, beige has been a staple in a man’s wardrobe. Apart from wearing the classic beige trousers, men can now experiment with jackets, suits and shirts.

Suvarna Kale, head of design, Blackberrys Menswear, says, “Though beige has always been there, men have now opened up to a lot of mix and match with it. While earlier, the trend leaned towards just solids and plains, now checks and stripes are taking over. The colour has definitely made a comeback in patterns.”

While dressing up for work, pair your beige outfit with a pair of formal tan shoes, or keep the jacket and trousers beige and wear the waistcoat of a contrasting colour.

Easy to experiment

Vishu of the label ‘Mona & Vishu’ feels beige makes it easy for designers to experiment.

She sees a growing demand for neutral and pastel colours for Indian wear, beige being one of the most popular hues.

“Although Indians are known to choose bright colours like red and yellow for ceremonial occasions, we have begun to welcome pastels in a huge way. There is a big wave of change as to how people have taken to experimenting with colours today,” she says.

While colour trends catch on with western wear quite fast, it is the Indian segment that takes time to incorporate them.

Brides like it too

Beige is an understated and elegant hue, and it automatically becomes the first choice for most young brides, says Vishu.

“Fabrics like organza, tissue, Chanderi silk and organza silk have a natural sheen. So automatically any colour in them gets boosted,” she says.

Can beige be included in athleisure wear?

This colour tends to get lost in the crowd, and athleisure wear should have brighter shades for you to stand out. Vishu doesn’t recommend beige for athleisure.

For every skin tone?

Yes, beige works for all tones of skin. Choose a hue that best suits your skin tone.

Things to keep in mind

Choose at least two to three tones darker than your skin tone.

Style your beige outfit with contrasting colours to give it more definition.

Play with accessories like belts and scarfs to make it look chic.

Beige vs khaki

Beige takes its name from natural wool, unbleached and in its rawest form. It leans towards a lighter tone and has a grey-yellowish brown tone to it. It is fresher, brighter and happier than uniform khaki.

Khaki has a rugged and earthy feel. It has a brownish-green tone and is darker than beige. Khaki is used more like a camouflage colour. It can hide dust easily.

Is beige risky like white?

It actually depends on the fabric and how the garment is constructed. Fabrics like Chanderi, tissue, linen and thicker cotton do not have the problem of embarrassing transparency, says designer Vishu.