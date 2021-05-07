Why you should add a hint of mint to all your dishes

Known as a natural coolant and antioxidant, mint helps beat the heat as a perfect summer cooler. It can give a soothing effect to your irritated stomach and has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties. Nutritionists advise adding a dash of mint to your juices, smoothies, salad and chutney. Here are a few quick drinks and dishes you can make using mint.

Iced Mint Tea

Ingredients

1 teabag

300 ml boiling water

2 tablespoon mint leaves

1 lime pared, rind

2 teaspoon lime juice

Method

Place teabag in a heatproof jug.

Pour over boiling water, mint leaves, and lime rind.

Cover and allow it to steep for 30 minutes.

Strain the liquid, chill well.

Then add lime juice, strips of mint to taste and serve over ice.

(Recipe credit: food.ndtv.com)

Mint Pannacota

Ingredients

250 ml skimmed milk

250 ml fresh cream

25 gm honey

8 gm gelatine

3 drops vanilla

essence

10 gm fresh mint

Method

Warm the milk and fresh cream together. Add honey and soaked gelatine and stir.

Add vanilla essence and chopped fresh mint. Put the mixture into the desired mould and freeze it.

Serve chilled.

(Recipe credit: food.ndtv.com)

Mint Chutney

Ingredients:

4 tbsp curd

1 tsp cumin powder

1 tsp chaat masala

1 tsp amchur

1.5 cups mint leaves

1 cup coriander powder

2 green chillies

1 onion

4 medium-sized garlic

1-inch chopped ginger

Salt, to taste

Method

Take 3 to 4 tablespoon fresh curd in a bowl and whisk it till it’s smooth. Then add 1 teaspoon cumin powder, 1 teaspoon chaat masala, 1 teaspoon amchur (dry mango powder) and salt as per taste to the beaten curd. Mix very well.

In a blender or wet grinder take 1.5 cups freshly rinsed mint leaves (pudina), 1 cup rinsed coriander leaves, 1 to 2 green chillies (chopped), 1 small chopped onion, 3 to 4 medium-sized garlic cloves and 1-inch chopped ginger. Grind with a little water to a smooth paste. Then mix the green chutney paste with the curd. with a spoon start to mix both the green chutney and curd. continue to mix and blend till the whole Pudina chutney Becomes uniform and in one colour.

Check the chutney for salt and taste and add more salt and spice powders if needed.

(Recipe credit: vegrecipesofindia.com)

Mint Gelato

Ingredients

Heavy cream

Milk

Mint leaves

Method

Blend heavy cream, whole milk, and a cautious amount of freshly chopped mint leaves. Pop it in the ice-cream churner and allow it to chill for a few hours.If you want, you can add some chocolate chunks into it too.

(Recipe credit: hungryforever.com)