Winter care tips for dogs

Whether your dog loves to frolic outside or cuddle up against you, when the temperature drops, you should be prepared to protect them. It’s a time when our beloved pets need a little extra care, and here is what you can do for them.

More food

Increase your pet’s supply of food, especially protein. They will burn more energy keeping warm during the winter and need the extra food to keep healthy. But make sure you don’t overfeed them, and that they get plenty of exercise. Cold temperatures can make your furry pal a little lazy.

Limited outdoor time

Some dog breeds are blessed with thick fur that keeps them warm naturally, but for others the cold weather can be tough. Change their walk timings to late morning or early afternoon hours when it might be a little sunny. If he is left out to play on his own, a good rule of thumb is to go out with him and when you’re ready to come in, he probably will be too.

Moisturise

Dry and cold weather can do a number on your pet’s skin. Prevent dry, flaky skin by applying coconut oil on pet’s skin. If you find your pet’s paws, ears or tail are dry or cracking, you can also apply coconut oil as needed.

Cozy bedding

Don’t let your pooch sleep on a cold floor in winter. A nice warm blanket, maybe even an old one of yours so it smells like you, can help create a snug environment. Place the bed in a warm spot.

No cold water baths

Depending on the temperature of the region, give them a bath with warm or lukewarm water. Remember to let them dry off indoors and don’t let them step out with a wet coat.