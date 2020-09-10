With PUBG out, desi games take charge

Last week, the government announced the ban of mobile app PUBG, after which homegrown combat game app FAU-G came into the picture. Developed by Bengaluru-based nCore games and promoted by Akshay Kumar, it awaits release as a replacement for PUBG. In the meantime, here is a list of Indian gaming apps already available for download.

Ludo King

The app took over phones during the lockdown. Its universal appeal and nostalgia for the analog version made it a big hit. Developed by Gametion, the app has over 100 million downloads on Play Store. It’s free of cost.

Indian Air Force: A Cut Above

Published and developed by The Indian Air Force, it is an air combat game that allows you to experience different IAF roles. It has three difficulty levels and allows users to control different aircraft, including the Rafale. The IAF hopes the game will attract more young people to the force. The game has over a million downloads on Play Store. It’s free of cost.

Jalebi - A Desi Adda

This app has a number of mini-games including snakes and ladders, word hunt and a quiz. While this may seem like any other app, the unique selling point is that you can play the games in multiple languages: English, Hindi, Gujarati, Bengali, Odia, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Telugu. It is developed by Bengaluru-based Happy Adda Studios. It’s free of cost.

The Bonfire: Forsaken Lands

Developed by Bengaluru-based Xigma games, it has a user rating of four stars-plus on App Store and Play Store. It is a strategy-based game with a storyline. Critically acclaimed, the game allows you to build your own settlement, manage workers and resources and survive monster attacks at night. It is also available on Steam. Rs 299 (App Store) and Rs 310 after a six-day free trial(Play Store)

Real Cricket

Developed by Nautilus Mobile, it has over 10 million downloads on Play Store. The game has won numerous awards including ‘Most Competitive Game’ in Google Play’s Best Games of 2018. It has multiple variations: Real Cricket Premier League, Real Cricket Test Match and even a light 35 MB-version called Real Cricket Go. It’s free of cost.