Women’s club to host talks on travel and winter care

The travel and winter edition of Deccan Herald and Prajavani — Bhumika Club, presented by IOCL, is slated for December 17 at 2.30 pm at Indiranagar Club, 100 ft Road.

The club is fostering a community for women to meet and learn from each other.

The travel segment will include panel discussions by mountaineer Vasumathi Srinivasan, biker Raja Lakshmi, and travel vlogger Gloriya Khamrui.

Stylist Khushbu Shetty and nutrition and fitness expert Ruchika Choudhary will lead the discussions in the winter segment.

Vasu Dixit, lead vocalist of the folk-fusion band Swarathma, will deliver a musical performance. Games, quiz and networking will follow.

Participants also stand a chance to win prizes and gift hampers.