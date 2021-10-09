Y2K fashion is back

Micro minis, low-rise baggy jeans, sequin tops, bandana tops and furry cardigans, the quintessential Y2K aesthetic has waltzed back in fashion. From runway models to teenage fashionistas, everyone seems to be recycling the looks of the early 2000s.

Hear out 23-year-old design student Preethi, “Everything about Y2K clothing is cute. It has a nostalgic pop culture vibe to it. I am glad Gen Z is getting to explore the vibe.”

Others have reservations about the trend. PR professional Anya A says, “2000 was a great year for fashion but it also witnessed several absurd pieces of clothing like flashy thongs and dresses over pants. These were so ‘extra’. Hope they don’t make a comeback.”

In this weekend guide, Metrolife picks the best of the Y2K fashion.

Baggy jeans

These oversized jeans are kicking the skinny jeans out of the spotlight and it’s not hard to see why. They add a sporty, carefree look to your outfit.

If you want to grab more eyeballs, get a pair with loud prints and embellished details on them.

Velour jumpsuit

This one oozes comfort. From Jennifer Lopez to Paris Hilton and Britney Spears, a lot of celebs were spotted in these hooded jumpers back in those days. They come in one bright colour and are body-hugging.

Low-rise mini skirts

These may not be a good idea on a windy day or to wear to work but they are quite cute.

They make you look taller, and draw attention to your waist. Fashion icons like Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa have been rocking these minis lately. Wear them pleated, or plaid with funky sequins.

Baby tees

These are tight-fitting T-shirts that end a little above the belly button. Pair them with baggy jeans or pleated mini skirts to look like a Y2K pop star.

Baguette bags

These are small and narrow, and they come with a single handle. They resemble a French baguette, that’s why the name.

They were popular through the 90s to the early 2000s, made memorable by the TV show Sex and the City.

If you are looking for style over space from your bag, get a baguette. It looks good in the office, at parties, actually, everywhere.